Several publications have projected what teams will play in what bowl games, and some possible matchups come bowl season. U-M (6-2, 3-2) became bowl eligible with the 45-14 win over Notre Dame last Saturday night. The remaining four games of the season will play a big part in where U-M heads for postseason play, but we lay out where they are currently projected through eight games. RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Crushing ND Feeds Big Dreams RELATED: Balas And Skene Podcast Pre-Maryland

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are bowl eligible for the fifth straight year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Sports Illustrated Bowl Game Projections

Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated projects U-M to play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, FL on Jan. 1, 2020 against Auburn (1 p.m. ET, ESPN). U-M most recently played in the Outback bowl to cap off the 2017 season, falling to South Carolina 26-19.

ESPN Bowl Game Projections

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each predict a different destination for U-M. Bonagura: Michigan vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. Schlabach: Michigan vs. Washington in the San Diego Country Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 in San Diego, CA (8 p.m., FOX Sports 1).

USA Today Bowl Game Projections

USA Today's Erick Smith projects that U-M will play USC in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

Sporting News Bowl Game Projections

Sporting News' Bill Bender has U-M vs. Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, FL on Jan. 2 (7 p.m., ESPN).

Stadium Bowl Game Projections