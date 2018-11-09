We take an in-depth look at every phase of Saturday's Michigan/Rutgers game, and explain which team has the advantage in every area.

Senior running back Karan Higdon needs just 37 yards on Saturday to hit 1,000 for the season. If he accomplishes the milestone, he will become the first U-M running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Fitzgerald Toussaint rushed for 1,041 yards in 2011.

Higdon has a chance to tie another milestone if he racks up 100 yards — if he is able to, it would be the senior's eighth straight and would tie Mike Hart for the school record set in 2007.

Higdon's success this season has turned him into one of the best backs in the country, evidenced by his 120.3 yards per game (ninth most nationally), and his 21.6 carries per outing (seventh most).

"He once again showed an ability to break open a game last week against Penn State," longtime U-M assistant coach Jerry Hanlon said on John Borton's Thursday podcast. "He had several big runs, and is quickly becoming a player to watch on this football team."

As a result of Higdon's dominance, junior running back Chris Evans has been demoted to a much smaller role than expected, and has only tallied 251 yards on a 5.0-yard per carry average.

The offensive line deserves plenty of the credit as well for the productive rushing attack.

Their transformation since September has been incredible, and they have paved the way for an average of 254 yards per game against Wisconsin, MSU and Penn State the last three weeks, respectively.

“It's hard to believe this offensive line is the same group," radio host Doug Karsch said in Borton's 'From the Sidelines' article. "They are doing such a good job up front.

“The quarterback is given a pocket to step up into, or a place to go create some time for himself."

Rutgers' run defense, meanwhile, has been one of college football's worst units.



It ranks 120th (234.3 yards per game), and has let three different teams rush for at least 317 yards on it.

Fifth-year senior Kevin Wilkins, senior Jon Bateky, redshirt junior Willington Previlon, redshirt sophomores Elorm Lumor and Julius Turner, and redshirt freshman Mike Tverdov will be the primary contributors on the defensive line, while seniors Trevor Morris and Deonte Roberts, and redshirt sophomore Tyreek Maddox-Williams will make up the linebacking crew (although sophomore Olakunle Fatukasi sees plenty of action there as well).

The Rutgers front seven has seemingly gotten worse as the season has gone on, yielding an average of 266.2 rushing yards per game in its last four contests.

Offenses are also averaging 5.6 yards per carry against it, which is 122nd nationally.

The Scarlet Knights have been pitiful at getting in opposing backfields as well, as their 48 tackles for loss rank 90th in the country.

With wind gusts expected to reach 20 miles-per-hour (or higher) on Saturday, Michigan will likely try to pound the ball on the ground over and over again (though it probably would have anyway).

Higdon, Evans and perhaps even junior Tru Wilson, freshman Christian Turner and sophomore O'maury Samuels should see plenty of time on Saturday, in what has a chance to be dominant effort from the Wolverine ground game.

Advantage: Michigan