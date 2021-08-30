Michigan Wolverines Football: Cade McNamara Feels He Has Something To Prove

“I definitely feel I’ve contributed to that part of the team. I’m confident in saying that,” McNamara said. “But there are a lot of guys in that locker room that have contributed to that, as well. It’s been anyone from Coach Harbaugh to Aidan [Hutchinson] to [linebacker] Josh [Ross], the captains on this team. It’s been everyone.

McNamara, though, stayed a half step ahead throughout, providing great leadership and work ethic. He, like his coaches and teammates, all sense a much better vibe in the building, and he had something to do with it.

Cade McNamara earned the starting quarterback nod from Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh Monday, and he had to work hard to land it. Freshman J.J. McCarthy pushed him every day this summer and fall, and both became better from the competition.

“I love the energy. I love the players on this team; I love the coaching staff. So far, the energy has been different this season. I’m sure a lot of the players can attest to that. Just the familiarity with everyone in the building, the team’s coming close, and that’s what I love about it.”

Every member on the team would say it’s different than last year, he insisted. At the same time, the sure sign of it is how a team reacts to adversity. Last year’s quarterback, Joe Milton, didn’t handle it too well, tough to overcome given his position’s importance to the team.

The starting signal caller isn’t always a captain, but he does have to have the even keel and the respect of his teammates. In that sense, McNamara has come a long way.

“My role on the team is specifically what has changed,” McNamara said. “I always have wanted to be the starter, and last year after winning the starting job at the end of the season, I never went through an offseason as being the starter. Basically, just my role is what’s changed. My job is to be consistent, so I’m just trying to be as consistent as I possibly can.

“My leadership style began as leading by example just because of position I was in the last two years. I feel like my leadership style is demanding more out of my teammates, contributing as a voice … I wasn’t able to do that as a non-starter. I feel my position now has really given me the opportunity to be myself again, which feels really good.”

He’s brought a level of seriousness to the position that’s ‘something that should be expected, to be honest,’ he added. He wants to be looked at as someone whose consistency can be counted on when times get tough ... for whom losing isn’t an option.

That’s the aspect that helped him hold McCarthy off when the frosh made a push. New quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss brought NFL elements to the building, which also helped, and the improved running game should also provide a boost.

Weiss’ attention to detail, including how a quarterback’s footwork can affect the ground attack, has provided another element.

“I’ve very excited about our run game,” McNamara said. “We have a solid O-line. [Backs] Hassan Hasksin, Blake Corum, they’re beasts. Donovan [Edwards] has stepped up really well as a true freshman. He’s very elusive.

“I think coach [Josh] Gattis putting emphasis on that part of our offense is good; good for the passing game, good for the play action game, good for all aspects of our offense. It’s something we’re not against at all … our scheme, that identity part of our offense is really the most important.”

As is the desire to right last year’s wrongs. He didn’t doubt he’d be the starter, though he praised McCarthy as a “good player and a good guy,” and he knows the pressure that comes with being the starting quarterback at Michigan.

He was part of last year’s disappointment, and he’s ready to fix the leaks.

“Last season was very upsetting. I also got hurt in the last game, which was really my first start (against Penn State). That was obviously very frustrating,” he said.

“But everyone is aware of what happened last season. I think we’ve done enough this offseason to for sure set up a season that’s going to be different.”