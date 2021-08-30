Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Names Starting Quarterback

ANN ARBOR — There was no quarterback controversy this summer, even as two quarterbacks separated themselves from the pack. It became a bit more heated in the fall, however, with both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy playing very well. Redshirt freshman McNamara emerged from spring ball a step ahead of the competition. Every time McCarthy closed the gap, McNamara did something to pull away again. As such, he earned the starting job for the opener with Western Michigan, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday. “Cade McNamara is our starting quarterback,” Harbaugh said, detailing the reasons why. “Constant improvement. He’s ratcheted up really in a lot of different areas, the biggest one consistency; consistency of doing his job, also call it a talent of really making everybody else around you better. Maybe that is the most important job as a quarterback. “He’s really locked in; really knows his assignments. Great work ethic, and just the unselfishness is probably the biggest thing that sticks out about his leadership. The desire to get the ball to the playmakers and make people around him better, including the offensive line.” RELATED Michigan Defense is hitting its stride during game week RELATED: Saturday Football Thoughts: Nebraska Parallels, Charbonnet, Peters & More RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Grading Michigan's Position Groups, More



Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara will start Saturday vs. Western Michigan (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

He wouldn’t disclose the offensive line starters or if McCarthy would get his shot to play in the opener. “All options will be open about playing JJ or anybody else on our roster,” he said. “[The line] looks good. We’re not going to announce what it is. We still feel like we’re five, six, seven, eight really good players considered starters at this time.”