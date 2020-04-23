Former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz is now a member of the New Orleans Saints. Ruiz went to the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round with the No. 24 overall pick, the first Wolverine drafted. An emotional Ruiz was shown at his home celebrating with family, in tears after the announcement. "It’s amazing, man," he told ABC. "I worked my whole life for this, and I work my tail off every single day — day in, day out. And, this is just amazing. Just to get my name called by the New Orleans Saints, it’s amazing." Ruiz' father was tragically killed helping someone change a tire when he was just 26 years old. "Don’t give up," Ruiz' mother, LaToya, said was her message to her son. "Don’t give up. I didn’t want him to fall into depression, and he pretty much turned to football. Ever since then, he fell in love." RELATED Doug Skene Joins The Discussion Three Big Questions For 2020

Former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz is now a member of the New Orleans Saints. (Lon Horwedel)

Ruiz becomes Michigan's fifth first-round pick of the Jim Harbaugh era, joining DB Jabrill Peppers, DE Taco Charlton, LB Devin Bush and DE Rashan Gary. "[The Saints are getting] versatility," ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said. "You got a guy who started at guard — five starts at right guard early on — then the last two years, he’s anchored that Michigan Wolverine line [at center]. "… He’s a run blocker. Head up or on the move, he can pull and get to the second level. In pass protection, good technique, feet, he can mirror, he can re-anchor. Versatility, I think that’s the key here; it’s the ability to fill a hole at center or guard. Cesar Ruiz, clearly the best center in the draft, and as a guard you can argue that he was one of the top guys at that spot. I think it’s a nice pick for a team with a veteran quarterback near the end of a great career for Drew Brees, to get a guy like Cesar Ruiz to help the interior.” “I thought he was the top interior offensive lineman in this draft, regardless of center or guard," NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah added. "I find it fascinating that last year they went and got a center in Erik McCoy, who played very well last year, and now you go get another player with the versatility to play a couple of different spots there. The Saints continue to just reinvest in the middle of that offensive line.” Said ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “This fortifies the interior of their offensive line, and Cesar has the ability to play two positions — he can move over to guard, and Erik McCoy can stay at center. It just fortifies this team inside-out, which is a great fundamental way to build your roster. Really, they just took best player available for them, and you have to give them credit for the pick here.”