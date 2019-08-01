The Michigan Wolverines football program checked in at No. 7 nationally today in the 2019 preseason Amway Coaches Poll. The Maize and Blue were actually the second-highest rated team in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State at No. 5. RELATED: John Borton, Jon Jansen Podcast RELATED: What They're Saying About Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (AP Images)

In all, seven league members appeared in the initial preseason poll, with (in addition to U-M and Ohio State) Penn State checking in at No. 14, Wisconsin at No. 17, Iowa at No. 19, Michigan State at No. 20 and Northwestern at No. 25 (Northwestern is the lone team of the bunch who Michigan won't face in 2019). Nebraska, meanwhile, just missed the cut, slotting in at No. 26. Additionally, Notre Dame — who will travel to Ann Arbor on Oct. 26 — appeared at No. 9, meaning six of the Maize and Blue's 12 2019 opponents are currently ranked in the Coaches Poll.