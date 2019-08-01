Michigan Checks In At No. 7 In The Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
The Michigan Wolverines football program checked in at No. 7 nationally today in the 2019 preseason Amway Coaches Poll.
The Maize and Blue were actually the second-highest rated team in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State at No. 5.
RELATED: John Borton, Jon Jansen Podcast
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
In all, seven league members appeared in the initial preseason poll, with (in addition to U-M and Ohio State) Penn State checking in at No. 14, Wisconsin at No. 17, Iowa at No. 19, Michigan State at No. 20 and Northwestern at No. 25 (Northwestern is the lone team of the bunch who Michigan won't face in 2019).
Nebraska, meanwhile, just missed the cut, slotting in at No. 26.
Additionally, Notre Dame — who will travel to Ann Arbor on Oct. 26 — appeared at No. 9, meaning six of the Maize and Blue's 12 2019 opponents are currently ranked in the Coaches Poll.
Clemson checked in at No. 1, while Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the rest of the top five.
The AP Poll, meanwhile, will be released later this month, and U-M is expected to clock in in a similar position (after a 10-3 mark in 2018, the Wolverines concluded at No. 14 in the country on the annual list).
Preseason college football magazines have been equally high on Michigan heading into the 2019 campaign, with Athlon's (for example) tabbing the Maize and Blue at No. 4, and Phil Steele even pegging them at No. 3.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook