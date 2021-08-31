Michigan Wolverines Football: Chris Hinton Is Ready For A Breakout Season

“I feel like I’ve done a good job … in the second half of spring, I was able to get rolling, focused on getting better, really comfortable with the defense this camp,” he said. “I think I did a good job, got better daily … this year’s new defense, we’re going multiple in our fronts. Everyone is really enjoying the defense; a new feeling and everything.”

Saturday’s opener with Western Michigan will be his first opportunity to show how far he’s come, and he plans to make the most of it.

The sophomore has come a long way since March, when COVID hit him only three days into spring practice and set him back. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald admitted as much a few weeks ago, noting Hinton didn’t really start “getting it” until the last few days of the spring session, playing catch-up much of the time.

The first thing noticeable about Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Chris Hinton from 2020 to 2021 is his body — how different it looks, specifically, similar to linemate Mazi Smith. Smith earned much of the praise for his offseason transformation, but Hinton wasn’t far behind, now up to 310 pounds and looking thicker.

McDonald is the reason for that, he said. On day one, the first-year defensive coordinator asked his defenders what they wanted from their defense, writing it down on the white board and giving them some ownership. He essentially lent them the keys for a day, Hinton clarified — “we all know he’s the coach,” he said with a grin — but Macdonald made it clear everyone would have a voice.

That made a difference in the locker room.

“He’s a great guy, a young dude, really able to relate to us,” Hinton said. “It was a new way of thinking, as well, coming from the NFL, applying some of those NFL ways to the way we practice, the way we operate every day. There was nothing but positivity just from everybody in the building. Everyone loves coach Mac. He’s a great guy. Everybody is inspired to play for him.

“We feel everything is new with the defense, a new scheme. Some are faster learners than others, but where we are now, I feel everyone is really comfortable with what he’s trying to accomplish and what everyone’s role is on the team and in the scheme.”

For the interior linemen, that means ‘playing square’ up front, he continued.

“The biggest thing for the front seven guys is keeping the pads square to the line so we’re able to play primary, secondary gap, allowing us to make more plays,” he said. “It’s an NFL type of scheme, so I really like it a lot.

“He listened to us. We talked about it the other day, when we talked that first day and he said, ‘what did you say [you wanted the defense to be?]’ He put it up on the board — stay loose, play fast, just be comfortable. Those were some of the things we wanted to be as a defense. He’s helped us fulfill those goals … we’re really appreciative of coach Mac.”

And ready to help make get his tenure off to a strong start with a good first showing Saturday.