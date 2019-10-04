We analyze Partridge's comments below, before providing our own takes in this week's News & Views segment:

Michigan Wolverines football special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge met with the media this week to discuss several topics involving his position units, most of which surrounded freshman safety Daxton Hill and the club's kicking situation.

NEWS: Head coach Jim Harbaugh has stated that his plan is to continue rotating Michigan's two kickers — redshirt junior Quinn Nordin and sophomore Jake Moody — on field goal attempts and extra points, simply alternating the two during games.

Though Moody has attempted four of the team's five field goals this season, Partridge made it clear the two are still being rotated.

PARTRIDGE: “I love it. They’re two starting kickers — whoever’s drive it is is going to kick. People try to overcomplicate things, but why? Quinn has just happened to be up on all the PATs and Moody has gotten the field goals.

"As of now, we have two starting kickers, and whoever’s drive it is will kick. Quinn gets into a rhythm every day in practice, and when the opportunity arises and it's his turn, he’ll get to kick.

"Hopefully it stays like that forever, because that would mean they’re both making all their kicks. There has been no separation in practice either — we would start thinking about [a change] in practice if that started to happen.

"I like how they’ve both handled it, because they help each other and feed off one another, so it’s been good.”