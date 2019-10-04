News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Maryland

Sport: Volleyball

When: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“In 1997 Michigan was heading to the locker room at halftime vs #14 Iowa down 21-7... The home crowd gave Michigan players a standing ovation as they headed into the lockers..... If you want the best program, be the best fans.”
— A Michigan fan named Eric (@JIM2WIN2015) on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Iowa

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Iowa With a Hawkeye Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Several Updates, Visitors and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Krysten Peek, Rivals.com: Five-Star Josh Christopher Schedules Visit to Howard, Talks top 5

{{ article.author_name }}