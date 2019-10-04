The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 4
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Maryland
Sport: Volleyball
When: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Final 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/f2tyvfdyDH— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) October 3, 2019
Just checking in with Bo... pic.twitter.com/WuDhGRwBE0— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 4, 2019
All wins are special. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VuNqKb5GeR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 3, 2019
Saturday’s flyover for @UMichFootball vs. Iowa will be conducted by a B-52H Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base! #GoBlue | #AFFlyover 〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XGA7E96VK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 3, 2019
Carlo Kemp learned life's lessons from his accomplished football family.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 3, 2019
We can’t wait to see where #LSAvictor Juwan Howard leads @umichbball. #ThrowbackThursday photo from the @umichBentley, circa 1991. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/cidnDj5dLJ— U-M College of LSA (@umichLSA) October 3, 2019
In 1997 Michigan was heading to the locker room at half time vs #14 Iowa down 21-7... The home crowd gave Michigan players a standing ovation as they headed into the lockers.....— Eric (@JIM2WIN2015) October 3, 2019
If you want the best program- be the best fans.
If you’re a Michigan fan, I appreciate your opinion and love your desire to support - greatest alumni base.— Steven Threet (@sthreet) October 3, 2019
My statement about bad years previous wasn’t a satisfaction with mediocrity just a statement of its been worse and I’m proud of the program with the leader we have.
Game No. 14: Eaglecrest vs. Grandview. Michigan OL commit @atteberry5573 is a captain tonight. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/p6vO2VXxeH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019
Michigan OL commit Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) at left tackle. Sends this kid flying. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6WhWFWppgM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019
Michigan OL commit Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) at left tackle. Drives his man all the way back to his sideline. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s0L35cpI5B— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019
@MikeSainristil happy birthday fam 〽️〽️〽️〽️— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) October 3, 2019
Video: With 10 All-American goaltenders at Michigan, we look between the pipes at the battle between Hayden Lavigne & Strauss Mann #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dVg2KmsZiy— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 3, 2019
3 days out and Blanks and Van Wyhe are ready to get the party started💥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7p3qL9rmhs— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 4, 2019
Michigan-themed Tums pic.twitter.com/tYIMNJXy5j— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 3, 2019
We're excited to welcome @WeWork to #GoBlueRewards!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 3, 2019
Alumni Association members can get up to 20% off on dedicated desks and offices around the world. https://t.co/0Or9D2pkHj
Underway in East Lansing. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SDmXKAsIMK— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) October 3, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Iowa
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Iowa With a Hawkeye Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Several Updates, Visitors and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Krysten Peek, Rivals.com: Five-Star Josh Christopher Schedules Visit to Howard, Talks top 5
