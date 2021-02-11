TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Close-Knit 2021 Class Ready To Impact

Michigan Wolverines Football: Close-Knit 2021 Class Ready To Impact
Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class could have gone one of two ways during head coach Jim Harbaugh’s extension negotiation. It ended up No. 9 in the country thanks to some hard work by the staff and a special group of prep seniors who love the block ‘M’ and what it stands for.
Tight end Louis Hansen isn’t an early enrollee — he decided to graduate with his class after missing out on his senior football season — and he’s never met his classmates in person. He was at a 7-on-7 tournament during one of the big visit weekends before COVID shut everything down.
Technology has allowed him to get to know all of them, though, and he already feels a bond with his fellow Wolverines.
“It’s a really tight-knit group. I haven’t even met any of the guys, but I feel like I have,” Hansen said. “Just that type of camaraderie you build as a team and a unit; we’re all really good friends and there are a bunch of really good leaders, obviously great athletes.
