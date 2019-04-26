New England Patriots Select Chase Winovich With The No. 77 Overall Pick
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich became the third Wolverine to come off the board in this year's NFL draft, when the New England Patriots took him with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round.
Linebacker Devin Bush went No. 10 overall last night to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while defensive end Rashan Gary was chosen at No. 12 to the Green Bay Packers.
Winovich's selection actually surpasses the total number of players Michigan had chosen in the entire 2018 draft, when center Mason Cole (third round) and defensive tackle Mo Hurst (fifth round) were the only two Wolverines taken.
The defensive end came to Michigan as a four-star linebacker from Pennsylvania in the 2014 recruiting class, and wound up having an outstanding five-year career in Ann Arbor.
He redshirted as a freshman in 2014, and only played in six games as a redshirt freshman in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year of 2015.
The defensive end then emerged in a big way as a redshirt sophomore in 2016, tallying 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in a backup role.
Winovich exploded as a full-time starter in 2017, posting 18 tackles for loss (second-most in the Big Ten that year) and eight sacks, en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media.
His fifth-year senior season in 2018 was similarly impressive, starting all 13 contests and racking up 17 stops behind the line of scrimmage (third-most in the league) and five quarterback takedowns, earning unanimous first-team All-Big Ten recognition and AP third-team All-American honors as a result.
The Pennsylvania native concluded his Wolverine career with 185 stops, 44.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.
“He was the last member of my top-50 still available," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed when the Patriots selected him. "Winovich has an explosive first step — and it’s not just because of the [Green Bay Packers linebacker] Clay Matthews hair — and outstanding hands, in addition to running a 4.59 in the 40.
"He looks physically like a body double from Point Break.”
NFL Network's Rich Eisen (a Michigan grad), meanwhile, said he thinks Winovich and his outgoing personality will fit right in with the Patriots.
“They know how to have a parade in New England," Eisen smiled. "He is going to be first-team All-Parade if they keep having them there.
"[Former Patriot tight end Rob] Gronk[owski] is out, Winovich is in.”
The NFL Network crew weren't the only ones who think Winovich will flourish in New England though, as ESPN's Louis Riddick also had plenty of praise for the selection.
"He has pretty good measureables at 6-2, 256 pounds, a 4.59 in the 40, a 6.94 in the three-cone and a 4.11 in the short shuttle," Riddick noted. "This guy is a heck of a pass rusher.
"I believe he has the best hand usage of the defensive linemen in this draft. Winovich doesn’t stay blocked at the point of attack against the run, and gets rid of blockers immediately.
"As far as pass rush hand usage, I’d put him right up there with [49ers defensive end] Nick Bosa, because he can bend the corner and win one-on-one battles on a regular basis.
"If there’s anybody who is the perfect Patriots player, it’s Chase Winovich."
ABC's Rece Davis offered an almost identical sentiment, despite broadcasting on a completely different network.
“I don’t know if I can think of a more perfect place than New England for Winovich," he laughed.
"He may not be the most talented guy, but he’s just a football player," Davis' colleague, Anthony McFarland, opined. "Winovich is a technician and a student of the game.”
“The Patriots will use him in multiple fronts where he’ll be able to play defensive end or linebacker," ABC's David Pollack concluded. "He’s relentless and is just a football player.”
"Massachusetts."— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2019
"That's the Patriots."
The call and celebration at @wino's draft party. #PatsDraft | NFLN/ESPN/ABC | April 25-27 pic.twitter.com/U5uFLD73Lw
The @patriots are adding another @UMichFootball man to the mix in Chase Winovich, and he won't hesitate to put opposing teams in place.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 27, 2019
Proof: pic.twitter.com/cFT8nJwhvL
With the 77th pick in the #NFLDraft, the #Patriots select DL Chase Winovich.@Wino | #PatsDraft pic.twitter.com/Keax2EUuqg— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2019
🚨🚨 CHASE!! Pick No. 77 to the @Patriots!! @Wino #GoBlue » #ProBlue | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yYlej3X2un— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2019
Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree Chase Winovich earned the Wolverines’ 2018 Bo Schembechler MVP Award while earning a degree in evolutionary anthropology. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IYHYWmfO80— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 27, 2019
The Patriots add talent in edge defender Chase Winovich at pick #77!— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 27, 2019
Winovich is coming off back to back seasons @UMichFootball with grades over 90 overall – the only such qualifying power-5 player in the draft class that can boast that #NFLDraft https://t.co/LuA7FPWjgi
Patriots used third-round pick on Michigan DE Chase Winovich. Winovich is first-in, last-out, high-motor player.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019
Patriots get value in the third round— Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 27, 2019
New England nabs Michigan EDGE Chase Winovich pic.twitter.com/yUQ63RnAn8
Pro-Bowl level potential. Gronk-level personality. 😁— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 27, 2019
The @Patriots are getting a gem in @UMichFootball DE Chase Winovich (@Wino) 👇 pic.twitter.com/m2gqB9JDb0
Michigan DE Chase Winovich showing he is a quick study in Patriots media relations. Asked a question about his pre-draft contact with the team, he said, “I’d rather wait until I get further instruction” on how to answer.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 27, 2019
