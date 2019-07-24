Heading into fall camp, the Michigan Wolverines have been picked by many national college football analysts to win the Big Ten.

The expectations are high heading into Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s fifth season in Ann Arbor. CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodd talked with The Wolverine about how good he thinks the Wolverines are going to be this upcoming season.

“I think they should be favored, I think they should win the Big Ten, but I have questions that have to be answered,” Dodd told The Wolverine. “I don’t know you replace Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, they may and Don Brown is very good. But, they have to go into the season as the favorite because of what Ohio State has lost, its coach, its quarterback, its best defensive player. We’ll see how that looks. Jim Harbaugh has never as much as won a division as a college head coach and that seems to be [attached] to his resume year-after-year.”