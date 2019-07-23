Harbaugh Expands On His Transfer Comments, Changes He'd Like To See Made
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh did not have a guest on this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast, but instead recapped how Big Ten Media Days went on Thursday and Friday in Chicago.
He also addressed college football's transfer policies, and explained specific revisions he'd like to see made to the rule.
Jim Harbaugh, on College Football's Transfer Rules:
"I gave my views [at Big Ten Media Days] and proposed to eliminate players having to give a reason for transferring. There is no clear criteria which makes someone immediately eligible.
"I'm advocating for the decision to be totally in the hands of the player and the family. Players used to have to come to the head coach and talk about transferring and getting a release, which is something they needed to have in order to talk to other schools.
"Something egregious by the institution had to take place for a player to become immediately eligible upon transferring. That has become gray over the last few years, and there is not a clear criteria there anymore.
"When the transfer portal became available in October, players no longer had to talk to their head coach, but would just sign into the portal and have the ability to speak with other schools.
"Whether or not they become eligible immediately now is based on an NCAA decision.
"The conception that I am holding up someone's ability to be immediately eligible is wrong — it's false. I am not keeping someone eligible or ineligible.
"I'm not trying to push an agenda — I'm just advocating for the players to have a right they've never had.
"Other athletes in other sports are already allowed to transfer and not sit out, and it should be the same playing field for football as well.
"People who write the policies need to weigh in on this, and other coaches need to bring their opinions and thoughts forward in a transparent way. We don't want this to be a rule made behind closed doors, but with everybody deciding what would be best for the student-athletes."
Jim Harbaugh, Discussing the Offseason Work That has Been put in by the Players:
"We think it's good right now. We have three more days of summer workouts, and then players will be off for about 10 days before we have our first practice on Aug. 2.
"There have been great reports by [strength and conditioning] Coach [Ben] Herbert on what the training has been like.
"It'd be good to have him on here and talk about some of the players who have made incredible strides.
"Herbert is phenomenal and has been a great mentor. You could call our weight room the center of player development.
"Coach Herbert is on the cutting edge with nutrition, strength and player development, and we have had dramatic gains by almost every guy on the team."
Jim Harbaugh, Recalling his Weekend on Mackinac Island to Celebrate a Pair of Birthdays (Jack Harbaugh's 80th and Jerry Hanlon's 90th):
"It was the first time I'd ever been to Mackinac Island and I loved it. I enjoyed the history of the Grand Hotel.
"I got to spend time with Rick Leach and Jack Wangler, and it was a great way to celebrate several other Michigan letterwinners."
---
