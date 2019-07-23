Big Ten Media Days were held in Chicago Thursday and Friday last week, and there was plenty of information gleaned. Here are five of the most interesting we gleaned about Jim Harbaugh’s team from a Michigan Wolverines football standpoint.

Make it six. We also learned the Wolverines wouldn’t have their own media day again this year (for the fourth year in a row). But here are some lasting impressions:

5. The right tackle positions is wide open, but both redshirt sophomore Andrew Steueber and Jalen Mayfield will play in some capacity … and they’re both being counted on for the future.

In fact, those two could well be your starting offensive tackles next year, though it remains to be seen who’s on the right and who’s left. Harbaugh said he loved watching “No. 73” (Mayfield) play and said he envisions that exact scenario down the road.

Senior guard ben Bredeson is as anxious as anyone to see how it plays out.

“I think Jalen going to get a lot of significant time, whether as a starter or backup. He’ll play a lot,” he said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, really a great athlete as an offensive lineman. He’s very mobile, quick, strong, working on his technique every single day. He’s a guy that when we line up next to each other, it’s not like I look over there and worry. I know Jalen is going to be fine. He does a great job and is only getting better.