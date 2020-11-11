After showing great promise in practice the last two years, All is off to a rough start this season. He's dropped four passes, including one sure touchdown in the opener at Minnesota, despite being one of the most reliable pass catchers from Sundays through Fridays.

Sophomore Erick All is one who is looking to break into the latter column.

For decades, Michigan coaches and players have used the “State Street performer vs. Main Street performer” language to distinguish between great practice players and those who showed up in games.

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore said Wednesday he felt All was pressing, admitting that yes, it had probably gotten into his head a little bit.

“I think it’s really just him focusing on the ball, seeing it in all the way. But It can get into your head,” Moore said. “Any competitor, just like a basketball player when you miss a free throw, you think about that, keep thinking about it. Us as coaches continue to build his confidence, keep his confidence.

"For him, really, it’s a real simple fix. It’s an eyes problem we’ve talked about. He’s made some of the most spectacular catches in practice we’ve seen. Shoot, he made another one yesterday. It’s really a focus on where his eyes are when the ball comes his way.”

One of the team’s best blockers, All has gotten himself too amped up at times, Moore continued, and puts a lot of pressure on himself to be great. Having witnessed what his sophomore is capable of, the coach has continued to display confidence his player's abilities.

Even after All dropped a pass Saturday to end a drive, Moore told him they’d be coming back to him, knowing he’d progress and make those plays.

“We said, ‘hey, we’re going to be behind you. We have full confidence in your ability,” Moore said. “You continue to do it every day with us, and we know how good a player you are, so just continue to emphasize the fact and the confidence we have in the young man. Make sure he knows that just because that happened, we’re not down on him or anything.

"He went back in the game and actually had a heck of a block and did some more good things. We’ll just continue to build his confidence. He continues to show it in practice. Yesterday he had a great practice, so we continue to be excited about him.”

He’s continuing to work on drills that focus on his eyes and his hands, but he’s a natural ball catcher, Moore noted, insisting it would come around.

NOTES

• Redshirt junior offensive lineman Joel Honigford has played well as an extra blocking tight end this year and will continue in that role.

“It’s a little change up. Joel has done a really good job from a blocking aspect, shown good things in camp,” Moore said. “That really led to that switch up.”

He hinted at more to come.

“I can’t give you the details of where else that’s going to [go], but he’s done a great job for us and his role as a blocker has been really helpful for us,” Moore added.

• Several analysts have questioned senor Nick Eubanks’ desire as a blocker, but Moore defended him Wednesday.

“I think he’s come a long way from when he first got here and when I first got here of where he was as a blocker. He’s continuing to improve,” Moore said. “ I think this past week he did a pretty good job.

“The criticism is just going to happen, especially when you’re here at the University of Michigan. He knows he’s not satisfied, we’re not satisfied, so he continues to work every day and I know he’ll continue to progress as a blocker, for sure.”

Moore said Eubanks is back “full throttle” after missing the Minnesota game with an injury and has a glimmer of determination in his eyes.