It was announced this afternoon that Michigan would take on Florida in the Dec. 29 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, marking the program's third meeting with the Gators in four years.

The Maize and Blue beat Florida in their two other encounters under head coach Jim Harbaugh (41-7 win in the 2016 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl and a 33-17 victory in the 2017 season-opener), and Harbaugh was asked to make an opening statement on his teleconference call this evening regarding the game.

“We are very happy to be invited to the Peach Bowl," he began. "It’ll be our pleasure and our honor to compete in the prestigious Peach Bowl against a heck of a good Florida team. We’ll be preparing to win the football game, and it’s great to be in a New Year’s Six bowl game.”

Although Harbaugh has never squared off with first-year head coach Dan Mullen, he admitted there's some familiarity between the two programs, mainly involving the players.



“Dan is very much respected in the profession and has a great reputation as a football coach," Harbaugh explained. "I haven’t had too many brushes with him, but I have met him and look forward to competing with his team. They’re very impressive.

“I’ve always looked at Florida as one of the top teams in college football. They have a lot of talent and are well-coached, based on the few times I caught them on TV this year.

"As you do in every bowl game, we’ll have a lot of preparation time. I’m familiar with some of their guys, like [quarterback] Feleipe Franks. Guys we’ve recruited and competed against are also there.”

The last time Michigan took the field was the 62-39 blowout loss at Ohio State last weekend, and questions have since arisen surrounding the once-impenetrable U-M defense.

Harbaugh had no intentions of criticizing his group for their play this evening, though, and insisted they're still as stout as ever.

“We have a heck of a good defense," the U-M coach confirmed. "They’re really well-coached and have some very good players, and some All-Americans who are tough, aggressive guys. It’s a fine defense.”

One player who won't be taking the field on the defense in the bowl game, though, will be junior defensive end Rashan Gary.

The New Jersey native missed the whole month of October with a shoulder injury, but returned and played in the Wolverines' final four games.

“No, Rashan won’t play in the game," Harbaugh revealed. "It’ll just be Rashan [referring to players who won't be participating]."

Though the Maize and Blue's record sits at 10-2, some have tried to downplay the team's accomplishments because of what happened in Columbus last week.

When asked if the team was going to try to 'avenge' the Ohio State loss, Harbaugh wasn't interested in taking that approach.

“Our players played a great season and the coaches coached a great season," he explained. "We’ve overcome all our adversity. Nothing changes, but it just means the work isn’t done, and we’re looking forward to the competition in the Peach Bowl. It’s an honor and a pleasure to play in it.”

Finally, news broke this afternoon that wide receivers coach Jim McElwain had agreed to become Central Michigan's next head man, and Harbaugh addressed his status this evening.

“Coach [Ben] McDaniels will coach the receivers," he revealed. "Jim McElwain will be the next head coach at CMU, and I’m very excited for him and think it’s a great fit.”

Kickoff for the Dec. 29 Peach Bowl in Atlanta is set for noon eastern time.