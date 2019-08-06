Here are some observations after U-M released its updated roster on MGoBlue.com . Frosh WR Quintel Kent has been ruled medically ineligible to play .

The Michigan Wolverines freshmen received their numbers and are out practicing ... plus, several of Jim Harbaugh's players have added or lost weight.

• Senior offensive guard Ben Bredeson called redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes a future star during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Hayes is up to 299 from 271, and Bredeson noted the redshirt really helped him.

"Redshirting, I think some guys get scared, think it’s a bad thing," he said. "Being able to work out the entire year with the strength coach in college is not something you get in high school. You get to build your body, lose baby fat, build the body to get ready to play.

"Sometimes guys are prhyically ready to be able to play out there. It's an important factor to be able to be physically ready. If you have to sit a year, redshirt to get that done, learn the plays and come into your redshirt freshman or sophomore campaign knowing plays, much more physically fit, stronger, that's not a bad thing."

• Grad transfer and defensive lineman Mike Danna will play weakside end, we hear, and has been outstanding in the early going. He will wear No. 4 and is listed at 6-4, 261.

• Junior defensive lineman Ben Mason is listed at 270 pounds, but Harbaugh reported yesterday he's up to 272 and would continue to play some fullback. Others believe he will be strictly a defensive tackle and also continue to play on special teams.

• Offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is up 23 pounds to 319, while fellow redshirt frosh tackle Andrew Stueber is up 11 pounds to 334. Harbaugh said that position remains open. Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. is also up 11 pounds, to 321.

• Redshirt frosh defensive end Julius Welschof is up 25 pounds to 278, while redshirt sophomore Donovan Jeter is down 19 to 290. Senior rush linebacker Josh Uche is up 12 pounds to 250, junior end Kwity Paye is up 17 pounds to 277 and sophomore end Aidan Hutchinson is up 10 pounds and now weighs 278.



