Michigan Wolverines Football: Freshman Numbers, Other Roster Observations
The Michigan Wolverines freshmen received their numbers and are out practicing ... plus, several of Jim Harbaugh's players have added or lost weight.
Here are some observations after U-M released its updated roster on MGoBlue.com. Frosh WR Quintel Kent has been ruled medically ineligible to play.
RELATED: Sunday Night Chat: Discussing Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting
RELATED: Gattis Pleased With the Offense Post-Summer
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Freshman Numbers
Erick All, TE/WR: 6-4, 229 pounds (No. 83, 2000s All-American Bennie Joppru's number)
Karsen Barnhart, OL: 6-4, 301 pounds (No. 52, former All-Big Ten standout Mason Cole)
Zach Carpenter, OL: 6-5, 320 pounds (No. 58)
Zach Charbonnet, RB: 6-1, 220 pounds (No. 24)
Daxton Hill, S: 6-0, 190 pounds (No. 30)
Chris Hinton, DT: 6-4, 303 pounds (No. 15, graduated DE Chase Winovich)
Giles Jackson, WR: 5-9, 188 pounds (No. 15, former WR/KR/PR Steve Breaston)
Cornelius Johnson, WR: 6-3, 209 pounds (No. 6)
George Johnson III, WR: 6-0, 193 pounds (No. 22)
Quinten Johnson, DB: 5-10, 198 pounds (No. 23)
Trente Jones, OL: 6-4, 294 pounds (No. 53)
Trevor Keegan, OL: 6-6, 316 pounds (No. 77, former 90s All-American Jon Jansen)
Cade McNamara, QB: 6-1, 205 pounds (No. 12, Tom Brady's current number in the NFL)
Mike Morris, DL: 6-6, 262 pounds (No. 80)
Gabe Newburg, DL: 6-5, 250 pounds (No. 99)
David Ojabo, DE: 6-5, 245 pounds (No. 71)
Jalen Perry, CB: 6-0, 190 pounds (No. 3, former All-American DB Marlin Jackson)
Nolan Rumler, OL: 6-3, 321 pounds (No. 55)
Mike Sainristil, WR: 5-10, 183 pounds (No. 19)
Mazi Smith, DT: 6-3, 305 pounds (No. 58)
Anthony Solomon, LB: 6-1, 205 pounds (No. 10, recently departed All-American Devin Bush)
Jack Stewart, OL: 6-4, 291 pounds (No. 70)
Charles Thomas, LB: 6-0, 233 pounds (No. 13)
D.J. Turner, DB: 6-0, 180 pounds (No. 5)
Joey Velasquez, LB/S: 6-0, 213 pounds (No. 9)
ROSTER OBSERVATIONS
• Senior offensive guard Ben Bredeson called redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes a future star during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Hayes is up to 299 from 271, and Bredeson noted the redshirt really helped him.
"Redshirting, I think some guys get scared, think it’s a bad thing," he said. "Being able to work out the entire year with the strength coach in college is not something you get in high school. You get to build your body, lose baby fat, build the body to get ready to play.
"Sometimes guys are prhyically ready to be able to play out there. It's an important factor to be able to be physically ready. If you have to sit a year, redshirt to get that done, learn the plays and come into your redshirt freshman or sophomore campaign knowing plays, much more physically fit, stronger, that's not a bad thing."
• Grad transfer and defensive lineman Mike Danna will play weakside end, we hear, and has been outstanding in the early going. He will wear No. 4 and is listed at 6-4, 261.
• Junior defensive lineman Ben Mason is listed at 270 pounds, but Harbaugh reported yesterday he's up to 272 and would continue to play some fullback. Others believe he will be strictly a defensive tackle and also continue to play on special teams.
• Offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is up 23 pounds to 319, while fellow redshirt frosh tackle Andrew Stueber is up 11 pounds to 334. Harbaugh said that position remains open. Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. is also up 11 pounds, to 321.
• Redshirt frosh defensive end Julius Welschof is up 25 pounds to 278, while redshirt sophomore Donovan Jeter is down 19 to 290. Senior rush linebacker Josh Uche is up 12 pounds to 250, junior end Kwity Paye is up 17 pounds to 277 and sophomore end Aidan Hutchinson is up 10 pounds and now weighs 278.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook