The Michigan Wolverines' football team blew out Maryland, 38-7, over the weekend in a game that was never close (U-M led 21-0 at the break). We take a closer look at what all went right for the Maize and Blue in College Park, while also examining the few negative aspects from the contest.

Michigan Wolverines football receiver Jehu Chesson's 96-yard kickoff return in 2015 against Northwestern also began the game. (AP Images)

Key Moment of the Game:

Maryland kicked deep to freshman wideout Giles Jackson to start the afternoon, and the California native fielded the ball at his own three-yard line and immediately surged ahead. Redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil and junior defensive tackle/fullback Ben Mason both provided outstanding blocks at the 20-yard line, providing a gaping hole for Jackson to run through. Sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino briefly got a hand on the receiver at the U-M 40-yard line, but that was the only contact made with the freshman on his way to a 97-yard kick return for a touchdown. The play set the tone perfectly for the day, and was the first sign that Michigan was well on its way to a comfortable victory.

Three Things That Worked:

1. Michigan's Defense as a Whole The Wolverine defensive unit was dominant on Saturday, limiting Maryland to just 233 total yards and not allowing a single point (the Terrapins' lone touchdown came on a kick return in the third quarter). Saturday's game marked the sixth straight contest that U-M held its opponent to 293 yards or fewer. 2. A Fast Start on the Road Slow road starts had plagued the Maize and Blue this season, with the club getting outscored a combined 49-7 prior to the break against Penn State and Wisconsin, and 56-35 overall on the year. U-M flipped that script on its on Saturday, putting 14 first quarter points on the board and taking a 21-0 lead into the break. 3. Ball Security Michigan's turnover issues have been cleaned up in a big way, with the squad not giving the ball away for the second week in a row (nor did they fumble). After committing nine turnovers through the first three games of the year, the Wolverines have only done so five times in their last six affairs.

Three Things That Didn't Work: