The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 4
Tweets of the day
Let’s get it started right now!!! pic.twitter.com/qM10U4DQwa— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 4, 2019
Look back and check out all 5 of those touchdowns from yesterday!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 3, 2019
Kick return, on the ground, through the air! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ALMBnFg4qY
It was a picture-perfect day for football and started off with a bang.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 3, 2019
Go behind-the-scenes with us, through our lens.
VISUAL GALLERY » https://t.co/kcbeG2NHK3 pic.twitter.com/7PwqqgPRIv
The Rush D has been TOUGH for six straight games. 😤#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q0HkpRdaW4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 3, 2019
"It was to put the pedal down, to put the foot on the gas."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 3, 2019
Jim Harbaugh urged @UMichFootball to come out aggressive following its big win vs. Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/xje6DqIbym
In case you missed it yesterday, Zach Charbonnet now has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, a new Michigan freshman record. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Oqowy5Y0P4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 3, 2019
Week 1: 0— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 3, 2019
Week 2: 3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: 0
Week 5: 0
Week 6: 1
Week 7: 1
Week 8: 2
Week 9: 2
Week 10: 2
Add it all up, and Zach Charbonnet has scored more TDs (11) than any freshman in @UMichFootball history. pic.twitter.com/pq6UBguWX6
SACK TIME! pic.twitter.com/nsAop16fD9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 4, 2019
From jersey to suit and tie ... Juwan Howard is home ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MrDssoztnJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 4, 2019
✌️ days!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TSLcK28rlH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 3, 2019
Giles Jackson's 97-yard TD is proof of what Wolverines' trust and confidence can produce.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 4, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/LGNvjYWmaz#GoBlue | @gilesjackson__ pic.twitter.com/PH7KOiM1XR
College Park Champions | Dr. Sap’s Decals https://t.co/o1nCdLvTm2 pic.twitter.com/odbTZO2oF6— MVictors (@MVictors) November 3, 2019
Duncan Robinson tonight— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2019
23 points
5 rebounds
2 blocks
7/11 3PT
2nd 20 point game of the season and is now shooting 50% from deep on the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/4NqNu24uGW
November 4, 2019 Michigan Wolverines Go Winless in 1881 - https://t.co/h5r3VgWTOv pic.twitter.com/nmJjhTHLGF— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 4, 2019
.@JuwanHoward is loving his bobblehead.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 4, 2019
Will you get yours?
First 3,500 in at Tuesday’s season opener get one.
GET YOUR TIX » https://t.co/JGdr9lA6IN#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oasHxFkdT7
This is my new favorite picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/tEDsnj1TVt— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) November 4, 2019
I am ready for the game Chase! You guys are gonna do great! Go Pats!— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) November 4, 2019
Love you man and miss you!
Your friend Larry! #awwyeah #gopats @Wino pic.twitter.com/mOU50f6QRR
Family FUNction ‼️ https://t.co/eBcyYhzbee— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) November 4, 2019
Happy birthday to the best husband, dad, and coach! Thank you for all you do for our family. We love you so very much! @CoachCPartridge pic.twitter.com/dwOCiVjBES— Marissa Partridge (@Riss019) November 3, 2019
Will Lewan beat a pair of top-10 opponents as part of his 5-1 showing at yesterday’s #MSUOpen. Beat Pitt’s #5 Rahmani, 3-2, and Oklahoma’s #10 Thomas, 3-3, in TB2. @will_lewan38 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sQ0eGenbyA— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 3, 2019
Freshman @Dani_wolfe9 speaks on her goal and assist tonight for the Wolverines!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/7luUzgZEKz— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 3, 2019
The Michigan men improved on their pre-meet rank in the #B1GXC Championships field with a 3rd-place finish— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) November 3, 2019
Devin Meyrer and Jack Aho earn 2nd-Team All-Big Ten honors#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5UuQpmiSKs
FINISH (8K) | Michigan's Top 7— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) November 3, 2019
9. Meyrer (24:10.9) / [⬆1]
14. Aho (24:23.7) / [⬇2]
16. Harding (24:26.6) / [⬇1]
17. Plaetinck (24:27.2) / [⬆6]
22. Hewitt (24:31.7) / [⬇3]
25. Hill (24:42.7) / [⬆3]
26. Lee (24:43.1) / [↔0]
Stay tuned for team scores #GoBlue
🏆 #B1GXC CHAMPIONSHIPS 🏆— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) November 3, 2019
In its 12 #B1GXC titles, the Wolverine women have averaged:
- 5.92 top-25 finishers
- A 45.61-second spread between runners 1-5
A similar performance today will put them in contention for title #13#GoBlue
---
