News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The one thing that concerns me is this offense going to sleep and disappearing. It needs to stop and they need to be consistent from beginning to end."
— Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene on Chris Balas' Sunday postgame podcast.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts & Initial PFF Grades vs. Maryland

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Scoop: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh set to hit the Recruiting Trail

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Update on Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Stays put at No. 14 in the AP top-25 Following Blowout of Maryland

• Brent Yarina, Big Ten Network: Zach Charbonnet Breaks Michigan Freshman TD Record

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}