Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Post-Maryland

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to look back at U-M's win over Maryland, more.

Shea Patterson threw for a touchdown in Michigan's win over Maryland. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

