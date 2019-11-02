The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Maryland, 21-0, at halftime this afternoon in College Park.

Michigan got off to a hot start today, with freshman wideout Giles Jackson taking the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown to put the Maize and Blue up 7-0 right off the bat.

TheWolverine defense came out on fire as well, forcing a three-and-out on the Terrapins' initial series that concluded with a sack by senior linebacker Josh Uche.

U-M then drove 41 yards in 11 plays and capped off its drive with a two-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet at the 8:42 mark, putting Michigan up 14-0.

The Terrapins then advanced deep into Wolverine territory, but redshirt junior quarterback Josh Jackson was picked off by senior safety Josh Metellus at the Maryland nine-yard line with two minutes left in the quarter.

Michigan couldn't capitalize off the turnover, though, going three-and-out.