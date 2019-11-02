First Half Box Score And Recap: Michigan 21, Maryland 0
The Michigan Wolverines' football team leads Maryland, 21-0, at halftime this afternoon in College Park.
Here's how the entire first half unfolded:
First Quarter
Michigan got off to a hot start today, with freshman wideout Giles Jackson taking the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown to put the Maize and Blue up 7-0 right off the bat.
TheWolverine defense came out on fire as well, forcing a three-and-out on the Terrapins' initial series that concluded with a sack by senior linebacker Josh Uche.
U-M then drove 41 yards in 11 plays and capped off its drive with a two-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet at the 8:42 mark, putting Michigan up 14-0.
The Terrapins then advanced deep into Wolverine territory, but redshirt junior quarterback Josh Jackson was picked off by senior safety Josh Metellus at the Maryland nine-yard line with two minutes left in the quarter.
Michigan couldn't capitalize off the turnover, though, going three-and-out.
Second Quarter
The Terrapins finally found some momentum when they drove deep into Maryland territory, but missed a 37-yard field goal at the 8:21 mark of the frame.
The Maize and Blue offense continued to struggle, going three-and-out and punting at the 6:51 juncture of the second quarter.
The Wolverines faked a punt deep in their own territory on their next series, snapping the ball immediately to redshirt freshman linebacker Mike Barrett, keeping the possession alive.
The gamble paid off when Charbonnet found the end zone from eight yards out with 1:28 left in the half, extending Michigan's edge to 21-0.
The TD capped off a seven-play, 82-yard possession.
Michigan actually had another chance to tack on more points right before the half ended, but sophomore kicker Jake Moody missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired.
