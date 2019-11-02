TheWolverine

Starting with football...

Several people on The Fort asked this week about Maryland’s quarterback situation and what fans can expect to see from it against Michigan tomorrow, and Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report provided an extensive update not only on the injuries surrounding the position, but also how much turmoil the spot has been in since mid-September.“

The biggest injury this week of a player who could be questionable was backup [redshirt junior] quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome,” Greene said. “On Tuesday, [Maryland head coach] Mike Locksley said that [redshirt junior] Josh Jackson would take all of the first team reps under center with [redshirt freshman] Tyler DeSue backing him up. But then on Wednesday, Locksley said that Pigrome was able to practice and split the first team reps with Jackson. This could just be some gamesmanship on Locksley's part, although all signs last week seemed to point to Jackson starting before Pigrome got the nod on game day. I'm looking for Josh Jackson to get the start on Saturday and would not be surprised to see backup Tyler DeSue in the game at some point."