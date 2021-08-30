Jim Harbaugh Impressed After Putting D.C. Mike Macdonald To The Test

“I got a good feel for that. I feel like he’s ready,” Harbaugh said. “In fact, we’ve had a ton of situational calls where we didn’t script it, especially in fall camp. I’ve seen him in every situation, where it wasn’t able to be scripted the night before; it was just was on him to come in well thought out to come in quick.

Harbaugh has put Macdonald in several different situations to test him against the offense, and his new coach has acquitted himself well.

Outside linebacker/defensive end Aidan Hutchinson praised the defensive players as being ‘100 percent all in,’ to a man. Redshirt freshman nose tackle Mazi Smith, in the best shape of his life at 318 pounds, insists the new defense fits him ‘perfectly.’

The Michigan Wolverines football defense will have a new look this year with Mike Macdonald coordinating, and head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t be much happier with how it’s progressed. The former Baltimore Ravens assistant has made it his own, and the players have bought in completely.

“He’s got good adjustments. We talked about the communication … when your players are communicating and know the calls, know the adjustments, can execute them quick, it’s all good study and good coaching.”

He’s not the only one who’s seen it. Former players and coaches who have seen it up close also left impressed with the first-year coordinator.

Though he’s a rookie play caller, he hasn’t shown it. He'll be making the calls from the field this year, and his enthusiasm and confidence has been obvious.

“The thing that strikes me, the thing I noticed early on, just anybody really who’s come and watched our practice … is the amount of communication on the field, also on the sidelines,” Harbaugh continued. “Guys coaching guys, guys talking; guys are spitting out the calls, and that’s been tremendous. It’s something I think is a consistent thing we’ve seen throughout spring ball and training camp.

“There are no real catch phrases or things we’re espousing. We just want to play good defense, the same thing Western [Michigan] is trying to do [Saturday in the opener]. Sometimes you want to have a quick outcome, a fast outcome in your favor. Sometimes you want to play cover; sometimes you want to simulate a blitz. There are all different things you’re trying to get done, and you’re’ trying to stop them; trying to keep them from getting points on the board and creating field position with the ball.”

There’s no pressure if you’re prepared, he said, and he feels his team is. They’ve gone directly to ‘team’ work on many occasions after stretching, he noted — a bit different from years past — and starting fast has been an emphasis.

He thinks his group will shine on the field, but he also knows the proof comes on Saturdays.

“You think you’re good. I think we have a very good team, and then you really have to play the game to find out exactly where you’re at,” Harbaugh said. “I believe we’re capable; I also believe it’s going to take playing our best every single week to have a chance to win.

“That will be the case each and every time we play.”

Especially for a team with a schedule like Michigan's, deemed one of the top 10 in the country in degree of difficulty.