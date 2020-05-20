Harbaugh said he was “having a great time” spending time with his family and coaching his players virtually, making the most of his time despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 10 games in three of his five seasons in Ann Arbor, but he has yet to get the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship game or into the NCAA Playoff. That continues to be his goal, he told NBC’s Mike Tirico during a Wednesday podcast.

“It’s been a joy to coach our guys. We’re a high-drive team,” he said. “We’re driving toward success … we want to put it over the top. We've just been kind of on that outside of the playoffs, haven’t gotten in, and we want to push that over the top.

“That’s our mission.”

Ohio State has been the stumbling block. The Wolverines’ best chance came in 2016, a controversial 30-27, double-overtime loss in Columbus after which Harbaugh scrutinized the officiating.

He has yet to beat OSU in five tries as U-M’s head coach, part of the Buckeyes’ 14-of-15 stretch over Michigan since 2004, and the last two have been 62-39 and 56-27 beatdowns.

“We’ve got to beat Ohio State,” Harbaugh said. “Nothing makes us angrier than that … or me. But that’s what we’re working toward every day. We’ve beaten everybody else, but we haven’t beaten them.

"That’s what we have to do — beat them, win a championship, get ourselves in the playoff, win a national championship.”

Michigan and Ohio State will face off again Nov. 28 in Columbus.