The Michigan Wolverines’ football rushing attack has taken off in a big way during the second half of the season, averaging 196 yards per game in its last five outings (only averaged 129.2 through the first five). Freshman Zach Charbonnet (589 yards) and redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins (439 yards) have spearheaded the effort, and while the former was expected to play a huge role in Michigan’s offense coming into the year, the latter’s contributions have come as a surprise.

Michigan Wolverines' football redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season. (AP Images)

“Hassan is a great mix of everything and is physical, tough and durable,” running backs coach Jay Harbaugh explained this afternoon. “He works his butt off and brings a workmanlike attitude that is relentless. Guys like him who work hard and play with physicality and a great motor tend to do really well here. “You can tell which players will end up finding a role because they fit what we value as coaches. Hassan has always been able to block very well and you can play faster as a running back if you know what not to look at, because there are a lot of things to see from the backfield. “If you don’t know where your eyes should be, it can be confusing. That’s why you see a lot of runners bouncing back there and looking hesitant, and it’s because they’re thinking too much. “He’s learned what he doesn’t need to see, and it’s helped him play faster and display his physical dominance. Guys who have played defense are always better off [Haskins spent time with the linebackers last year], because they understand what a blitz is trying to accomplish or what a pass rusher is trying to do.”

The offensive line’s resurgence has also caused Michigan’s running game to take off, allowing the club to average 4.6 yards per carry or more in three of their previous five games. A front five made up of four veteran starters (fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, senior left guard Ben Bredeson, junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior right guard Mike Onwenu) underachieved mightily through the first month of the season, evidenced by the club averaging 3.9 yards per carry or fewer in four of their first five games. Something seemingly clicked for the unit in the Oct. 12 win at Illinois, however, when they paved the way for a then-season high 295 rushing yards in the 42-25 win over the Illini. “It’s [their successful play as of late] huge, especially with protection,” Harbaugh explained. “They’re decisive and know how they want to identify and protect, and they have a great grasp of where our weaknesses are.

“Those guys anticipate well and get us out of bad situations by the way they handle adjustments on the field.” It hasn’t just been the offensive line that has gotten better as the season has gone on, however, with U-M’s offensive unit as a whole showing immense progress. The Maize and Blue have averaged 428.8 yards per game over their last five affairs after tallying just 367.8 through the first five. “It takes more time to get comfortable when you have something new,” Harbaugh noted, referring to coordinator Josh Gattis’ debut offense. “Maybe some groups got comfortable with it sooner than others, but you may have 25 guys playing offense in a game and you need them all to understand how to do their job in the manner you’re teaching them to do it. “We’re seeing players get to that comfort level now, having had more reps. You need reps to be able to read runs and understand how certain plays will play out.”