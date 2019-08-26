Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the Inside Michigan Football radio show this evening with host Jon Jansen to discuss his current squad on Monday of game week. The Maize and Blue head man gave a thorough rundown of every position, revealing players who have stood out and made a surge up the depth chart during fall camp.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has posted 10-3 records in three of his first four years at Michigan. (Per Kjeldsen)

The Quarterbacks:

“The quarterbacks have all been playing well in camp, especially the top three — [senior] Shea Patterson, [redshirt sophomore] Dylan McCaffrey and [freshman] Joe Milton]. I love all of them and they’re all doing really well. "Shea has been healthy and throwing extremely well — the RPO style of offense fits him because he’s so good at making quick decisions and getting the ball out fast. He’s accurate in his throws to all parts of the field, and is a very good runner. "Dylan is an excellent runner as well and is fast with breakaway type of speed. The spread element helps him operate in lateral space, and he’s been throwing the ball well. It benefits Joe too, because he has great arm talent and gets the ball to any part of the field laterally and vertically. "The spread element helps in doing that and he’s extremely athletic, and can run and gain ground. It’s exciting when the ball is in their hands. They’ve practiced just about every situation you can hope to predict in a game, and the communication has been very good.”

The Running Backs:

“We have five running backs who we’re excited to see carry the ball and who we trust in protecting — [senior] Tru Wilson [redshirt freshman Christian] Turner are good, and [freshman Zach] Charbonnet and [redshirt freshmen Hassan] Haskins and [Ben] VanSumeren. "[Sophomore receiver Ronnie] Bell is our most improved offensive player of the guys returning, and next I would go with Ben VanSumeren. We trust those five backs carrying the ball and are excited to watch them run and protect — we trust them in all areas.”

The Wide Receivers:

“Not to compare them to any other season or team, but we’re excited. Bell has been really good and is getting better daily, and it’s fun watching Josh Gattis coach him. [Redshirt sophomore] Tarik Black has played consistently well, and [junior] Donovan Peoples-Jones is a tough competitor and play maker, both as a wide receiver and returner. "[Junior] Nico Collins has had a good camp. Those four guys have really done well and [freshman] Cornelius Johnson is someone who’s pushing for playing time as well. [Freshman] Giles Jackson is going to be in the mix too, as is [senior] Nate Schoenle. "It’s a really good group and they're all are fighting for time. I know [Mike] Sainristil is only a freshman but he hasn’t missed a day, so I don’t think of him as a newcomer — he is though and is doing a good job. Those are our top wide receivers right now and it’s a great group.”

The Tight Ends:

“[Senior] Sean McKeon has been outstanding and so has [redshirt junior] Nick Eubanks. [Freshman] Erick All has shown he can be a special player here. [Redshirt freshman Mustapha] Muhammad is starting to create a niche for himself and [redshirt freshman] Luke Schoonmaker — remember that name — has come on like gangbusters. "They all could have a big year for themselves.”

The Offensive Line:

“It’s been solid up front and guys have been playing next to each other for a few years now. [Senior left guard] Ben Bredeson, [fifth-year senior left tackle] Jon Runyan, [junior center] Cesar Ruiz and [senior right guard] Mike Onwenu played with each other last year and now this camp, and they have a confidence in one another. "[Redshirt freshman right tackle] Jalen Mayfield is ready to go and I’m excited about [redshirt freshman tackle] Ryan Hayes, who has come on and has had a heck of a good camp. "I’m excited about [redshirt sophomore] Joel Honigford as well, who has moved from guard to tackle, and looks more natural and better out there. [Redshirt junior] Stephen Spanellis is versatile and can play center and guard, and is a capable player. "[Redshirt junior] Andrew Vastardis has had a good camp and is a confident guard.”

The Right Tackle Battle Between Mayfield and Stueber Prior to the Latter's Injury:

“[Redshirt sophomore] Andrew Stueber and Mayfield were fighting tooth and nail, and it was neck and neck. Neither were giving an inch, and it was not decided until the point of Andrew getting hurt. "It was tough because we had watched him not give in at all and rise to the occasion daily, and so had Jalen. It helped Jalen Mayfield and our ball club, but you also feel bad for Andrew. "Knowing him, he’s so driven and will be back stronger and smarter than ever before.”

The Defensive Line:

“[Fifth-year senior defensive end] Mike Danna wasn’t on the roster last year and transferred in, and will be in the rotation and playing with/behind [sophomore] Aidan Hutchinson, who is great in all aspects. "He has all the intangibles, physical skills and leadership abilities — a total stud. Danna is the same type of guy in terms of intangibles and physical abilities. [Junior defensive end] Kwity Paye is cut from the same cloth and so is [senior linebacker] Josh Uche, who plays both the outside backer and defensive end spot. "[Redshirt freshman defensive end] Taylor Upshaw is making great strides and it’ll be exciting to watch him play. [Junior defensive tackle] Ben Mason is doing a heck of a job, [redshirt sophomore defensive tackle] Donovan Jeter has had a tremendous offseason and camp, and is forging a bright future. "[Senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp is one of our most improved players. [Redshirt junior defensive tackle] Michael Dwumfour has played good football for us and is a tough guy, and we’re excited for the type of year he could have. "[Freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith is doing a heck of a job — his last seven practices have seen him take an ascending path. [Freshman defensive tackle] Chris Hinton is also taking that same type of trajectory. "[Freshman defensive end] David Ojabo is coming on really hard and fast — he can run and is physically out of that Hutchinson mold. I’m excited about a lot of players on our defensive front.”

The Linebackers:

“[Redshirt junior] Devin Gil has played a lot of football here, and [junior] Josh Ross, [redshirt freshman] Cam McGrone, [redshirt sophomore] Jordan Anthony and [fifth-year senior] Jordan Glasgow are five guys who show up at the ball. "We run plays in practice and you can count on them getting to the ball. Don Brown has them playing at a high level and playing motivated football.”

The Defensive Backs:

“[Junior cornerback] Ambry Thomas is back doing practice things and is in meetings. In terms of what the doctors say and what Ambry’s conversations are with the doctors will determine what happens in the games. That will be decided by the doctors and Ambry. "[Senior safety Josh] Metellus has played a lot of football for us — when you go back and look at it, the number is in the high 30s. [Junior safety] J’Marick Woods is doing some outstanding things and so is [junior safety] Brad Hawkins. "[Redshirt freshman cornerback] Vince Gray didn’t play a lot last year but is right in the rotation in all packages this year, including in the starting rotation and in the nickel and dime packages. "Another guy is [redshirt freshman] Gemon Green — talk about improvement. He’s starting on three special teams and is right in the rotation and two-deep at the corner spot. "[Freshman safety] Dax Hill is starting on special teams and working into the safety position — he’ll get quite a few downs and that bodes well for the team.”

The Kickers and Punters: