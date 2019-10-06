U-M Rises To No. 16 In The AP, Coaches Polls Following Its Win Over Iowa
After its 10-3 defeat of then-No. 14 Iowa, the Michigan Wolverines' football team rose in both the AP and the Coaches Poll today, jumping from No. 19 to No. 16 in the former and No. 18 to No. 16 in the latter.
Up to 1️⃣6️⃣#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4CK9gNnYFe— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
U-M is now one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP, along with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Iowa.
Michigan State, meanwhile, fell out of the top-25 after its 34-10 loss at Ohio State last night, while Minnesota — who is now 5-0 — ascended to No. 26 (No. 25 in the Coaches) following its 40-17 win over Illinois.
Notre Dame (who Michigan faces on Oct. 26) checked in at No. 9 overall, and remains the highest-rated one-loss team in the nation.
The Wolverines' 10-3 triumph over Iowa yesterday was the first time Michigan had won a game scoring 10 or fewer points since a 10-9 victory at Northwestern on Nov. 8, 2014.
The one rushing yard it held the Hawkeyes to, meanwhile, was the fewest yards on the ground U-M had limited an opponent to since it kept the Wildcats to minus-nine in that same game.
As a result of the Wolverines' dominant defensive showing yesterday, Michigan's overall defense now ranks 18th nationally, allowing 288.8 yards per game.
AP Poll
Coaches Poll
---
