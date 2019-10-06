After its 10-3 defeat of then-No. 14 Iowa, the Michigan Wolverines' football team rose in both the AP and the Coaches Poll today, jumping from No. 19 to No. 16 in the former and No. 18 to No. 16 in the latter.

U-M is now one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP, along with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Iowa.

Michigan State, meanwhile, fell out of the top-25 after its 34-10 loss at Ohio State last night, while Minnesota — who is now 5-0 — ascended to No. 26 (No. 25 in the Coaches) following its 40-17 win over Illinois.

Notre Dame (who Michigan faces on Oct. 26) checked in at No. 9 overall, and remains the highest-rated one-loss team in the nation.