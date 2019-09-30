Video: Jim Harbaugh Provides Several Injury Updates, Previews The Iowa Game
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players recapped the Rutgers triumph this afternoon at Schembechler Hall, and explained what the mood of the team is heading into this Saturday's showdown with Iowa.
Harbaugh also provided injury updates on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, senior tight end Sean McKeon and junior linebacker Josh Ross.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson
Redshirt junior defensive back Tyler Cochran
Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp
Senior running back Tru Wilson
---
