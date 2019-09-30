News More News
Video: Jim Harbaugh Provides Several Injury Updates, Previews The Iowa Game

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players recapped the Rutgers triumph this afternoon at Schembechler Hall, and explained what the mood of the team is heading into this Saturday's showdown with Iowa.

Harbaugh also provided injury updates on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, senior tight end Sean McKeon and junior linebacker Josh Ross.

RELATED: Live Updates From Harbaugh's Presser

RELATED: Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Patterson was Outstanding

Saturday's 52-0 rout of Rutgers was the Michigan Wolverines' fifth football shutout under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Saturday's 52-0 rout of Rutgers was the Michigan Wolverines' fifth football shutout under head coach Jim Harbaugh. (AP Images)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson

Redshirt junior defensive back Tyler Cochran

Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp

Senior running back Tru Wilson

