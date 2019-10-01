Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh enthusiastically recapped Saturday's 52-0 demolition of Rutgers on this morning's 'Attack Each day,' revealing what he was all pleased with from the victory. He also discussed offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' move from the press box to the sidelines, before Jack Harbaugh concluded by recalling a fun trip he took to the East Coast during his high school days.

Saturday's 52-0 win over Rutgers was the Michigan Wolverines' fifth football shutout under head coach Jim Harbaugh. (Per Kjeldsen)

Jim Harbaugh, Recapping Saturday's win:

"The team played like they'd been practicing. We'd seen execution at a high level in practice, and we saw it consistently for four quarters on offense, defense and special teams. "[Senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] was completing passes to an array of different receivers. [Fifth-year senior left tackle] Jon Runyan was the nearest to 100 percent that he's been, and [junior wideout] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] isn't all the way there, but he's back, better and good. "[Sophomore receiver] Ronnie Bell keeps doing amazing things; I think 13 of his last 15 catches have gone for first downs. "[Redshirt freshman running back] Christian Turner played well and there were no fumbles by any of the backs. [Redshirt freshman running back] Hassan Haskins drops his hips and gets through holes, and we saw that in the game as well. "So many guys played outstanding defensively. [Junior defensive end] Kwity Paye was dominant on the stat sheet, but also in the pressure he was bringing on almost every play. "[Redshirt freshman linebacker] Cam McGrone has had two good games in a row, and now it's a trend. He got there in a flash at times and has a special kind of speed, kind of like [freshman safety] Dax Hill. "[Senior cornerback] Lavert Hill and [junior cornerback] Ambry Thomas had two good games, and [junior safety] Brad Hawkins played great again and it's now a trend for him too. "[Sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson plays with so much intensity and fire, while [fifth-year senior defensive end] Mike Danna had his best game as a Michigan Wolverine. "[Redshirt freshman linebacker] Mike Barrett had four really good stops and [senior viper] Khaleke Hudson had seven tackles. "[Redshirt junior safety] Tyler Cochran had a big play to start the second half, and put a real exclamation point to open things up. "[Associate Athletic Director] Dave Ablauf said this was the 60th 50-point shutout in Michigan football history, but from 1932 on, it was only the 19th."

Jim Harbaugh, on Gattis Moving to the Sidelines:

"I was thinking it and Josh had been thinking it, and we said let's do it. He also coaches the wide receivers, so the substitutions were much smoother with him down there. "The players hear that voice in practice the most, and he can get the play called in a timely fashion and get the guys he wants in there. "It's what the guys are used to in practice instead of going through multiple layers. "[Tight ends coach] Sherrone Moore was up in the box and did a get job [of serving as a set of eyes up high]. "You experiment — try them both way and go with the one you like."

Jim Harbaugh, With an Early Look at Iowa:

"Their schemes have been in place for a long time, which is good because it gives you a lot of film. "They do what they do so darned good, on both offense and defense. "They're good with the coverages and the fronts they play, but they also change them up — it's not like you know what's coming, and it's not as predictable as you could make it sound. They have variations. "Iowa also has good personnel — [junior defensive end A.J.] Epenesa is a really good player. They have very active linebackers who will hit you and front you up. It will be physical on both lines. "They don't give up explosive plays. It's almost eerie how many explosive runs they've given up over the last few years — 32 two years ago, 33 last year, etc. "It's pretty much the same every year."

