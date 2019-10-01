“One of the highest-ranked seniors suiting up in Apopka, Jackson has continued to develop his perimeter jumper while also improving his motor. Jackson was never soft in the past but it was nice to see him compete more consistently and also become involved in more 50-50 plays. The Michigan commit made shots from all three levels and showed the capacity to defend either guard position. He is on track for a solid career in Ann Arbor under first-year coach Juwan Howard.”

— Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans, after watching 2020 four-star Michigan point guard commit Zeb Jackson at the annual Hoop Exchange Fall Festival in Florida.