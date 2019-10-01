The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 1
Tweets of the day
Shea to Nico for SIX! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/39R9AIUe4l— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2019
If you get a chance…check out this weeks edition of my "Conversation with…” podcast. Guest this week is U of M’s Jon Jansen, national champ, All American and great interview. Go to https://t.co/Wagd0SFccA and here Jon talk about the Michigan 97 National title and more... pic.twitter.com/WNVjA17lOE— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 30, 2019
On October 1, 1949 Michigan travelled to Palo Alto, CA to take on Stanford. The Wolverines were paced by Leo Koceski who carried the ball 12 times for 90 yards & scored these two TD’s.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 1, 2019
More clips of Koceski from that 1949 Stanford game can be seen here:https://t.co/QPne52eDdH pic.twitter.com/jwwhk2z7It
CT is one tough back. 😤— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2019
And that teamwork! 🙌#GoBlue | @_ChrisTurner28 pic.twitter.com/sS9omrlx9W
Hellooooo @_Dbush11 😤😤#GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/IhE2dErD8k— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2019
Ronnie Bell will forever be the face of “stars don’t matter”, let’s revisit;— Mean Joe Bean (@GABlueBean) September 30, 2019
-A 🏀 commit who showed no signs of wanting to play🏈
-His football tape was never evaluated by recruiting sites
-Scouts after said he had “4 star film”
Elite find by staff, but it’s not so cut and dry
There are few Michigan players I’ve ever missed as much as Devin Bush.— LG (@LGhail) October 1, 2019
#Michigan commit Zeb Jackson was one of a handful of standouts from Florida that @CoreyEvans_10 was impressed with this weekend: https://t.co/RdmYZJGqdH pic.twitter.com/RFjmcZrmr0— Rivals (@Rivals) September 30, 2019
Awesome podcast, as always. Jon is another guy I can listen to all day - his podcasts are excellent, and it's so great to have the Monday night radio show available now for us out-of-towners!— Tim Jackson (@tmjackso) September 30, 2019
New beginnings. New opportunity. 📈 pic.twitter.com/xCr0KG0ZYG— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) September 30, 2019
Lockwood, Lavigne and York Earn Preseason All-Big Ten Honors, Coaches Poll Released https://t.co/YbjRv6tZy0 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xfhr45RXfg— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 30, 2019
That's funny, last time @umichhockey was 6th in the Big Ten preseason poll (17-18), they made a Frozen Four run, while the 1st place team (Minnesota) didn't even make the tourney 🤔 #GoBlue https://t.co/I8UsXiTJpO— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) October 1, 2019
Super happy I found a way to make the Boston trip workout. Can’t wait to experience New England for the first time and see a ton of talent. ‼️— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 30, 2019
Happy Birthday to the best thing that’s ever happened to me and the person who makes everything look so easy - love you Sarah! 😘😘 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/CALcaelOzh— Nick Sheridan (@IUCoachSheridan) October 1, 2019
MidSzn https://t.co/SNyy9TrJnA pic.twitter.com/U6pKcyx2Eu— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) October 1, 2019
Another day spent getting better. #goblue pic.twitter.com/3rlAgPPJpH— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) September 30, 2019
NATIONAL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 1, 2019
Congrats to Ericka VanderLende!
She's the 1st @UMichTrack woman ever to earn the award during the #XCszn. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n15em0kDxg
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Jim Harbaugh Provides Several Injury Updates, Previews the Iowa Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Still Doubtful for Iowa
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: News and Views: Jim Harbaugh on Iowa, Charbonnet, Gattis and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Press Conference
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans' Takeaways: Prospects That Shined at Hoop Exchange
