We've also provided updates on what we're hearing about the football team heading into tomorrow's game with Iowa, as well as the basketball squad now that practices are well underway.

We have significant updates this week on two of the Michigan Wolverines' biggest remaining football recruits in the 2020 class, as well as several of head basketball coach Juwan Howard's primary targets.

A sample of what's inside…

Iowa has several key injuries heading into tomorrow’s game, and HawkeyeReport’s Tom Kakert provided the latest on which players the team is expected to get back.

“It’s been an interesting couple of weeks on the injury front,” he said. “The good news for Iowa is they will probably get two players back this week. [Redshirt junior] Alaric Jackson injured his knee in the opener after 15 snaps. He’s the starting left tackle and the Michigan native is a very good player. He dressed last week and is expected back this weekend.“

It looks like [sophomore safety] Kaevon Merriweather, also a Michigan native, could be back this week. He sprained his foot leading up to the second game of the season. While he did not dress last week, he is expected to be available. But … we aren’t sure if he will get his starting job back at safety right away.

“Starting [junior] cornerback Matt Hankins is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to be out again this week. Iowa is also missing backup corners [sophomores] Julius Brents and Riley Moss, so the Hawkeyes are thin at that position. Otherwise, Iowa appears to be healthy.”

Kakert also touched briefly on Iowa’s mindset heading into tomorrow’s game, and whether or not the undefeated Hawkeyes have a bit of a chip on their shoulder after Vegas declared has tabbed them as an underdog.