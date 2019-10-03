Saturday's showdown with Iowa will be the first October contest of 2019 for the Michigan Wolverines' football team, and if history is any indication this should once again be a very good month for it. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has posted a 12-3 record during the 10th month of the year during his first four seasons on the job, with four of those 12 victories coming against ranked opponents.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team got their 38-0 blowout of No. 13 Northwestern in 2015 started with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by wide receiver Jehu Chesson. (AP Images)

Harbaugh has racked up a better record in September (17-3) during his tenure in Ann Arbor, but an undefeated 4-0 mark this October would come within one win of matching that total. Here is a closer look at Harbaugh's combined records by month at Michigan: • August — 1-0 • September — 17-3 • October — 12-3 • November — 10-6 • December — 0-2 • January — 1-1 Harbaugh's clubs often play their best — and most consistent — football of the season in October.

All of Michigan's Games in October Under Harbaugh Date Game Result Oct. 3, 2015 at Maryland W, 28-0 Oct. 10, 2015 No. 13 Northwestern W, 38-0 Oct. 17, 2015 No. 7 Michigan State L, 27-23 Oct. 31, 2015 at Minnesota W, 29-26 Oct. 1, 2016 No. 8 Wisconsin W, 14-7 Oct. 8, 2016 at Rutgers W, 78-0 Oct. 22, 2016 Illinois W, 41-8 Oct. 29, 2016 at Michigan State W, 32-23 Oct. 7, 2017 Michigan State L, 14-10 Oct. 14, 2017 at Indiana W, 27-20 Oct. 21, 2017 at No. 2 Penn State L, 42-13 Oct. 28, 2017 Rutgers W, 35-14 Oct. 6, 2018 Maryland W, 42-21 Oct. 13, 2018 No. 15 Wisconsin W, 38-13 Oct. 20, 2018 at No. 24 Michigan State W, 21-7

The case could even be made that three of Harbaugh's first four teams (2015, 2016 and 2018, with 2017 being the exception) were at their best in each of those respective Octobers, with last year's squad being the perfect example. U-M won its three games that month by a combined score of 101-41 (including triumphs over ranked Wisconsin and MSU clubs), before tailing off a bit in November with an underwhelming 31-20 victory over Indiana and a 62-39 blowout loss at Ohio State. The 2016 Michigan crew followed a similar script, stringing together a 4-0 mark in October that included a thrilling 14-7 triumph over a top-10 Wisconsin squad on the first day of the month. The Wolverines later lost at Iowa, 14-13, in mid-November in a matchup where they were heavily favored, before eventually falling at No. 2 Ohio State, 30-27, in double-overtime two weeks later. Harbaugh's debut squad of 2015, meanwhile, also kicked off its October with a bang, picking up consecutive shutouts (it actually wound up being three straight, including the end-of-September blanking of BYU) over Maryland and No. 13 Northwestern, both of which came in blowout fashion (28-0 against the Terrapins and 38-0 over the Wildcats). The Maize and Blue also would have picked up an Oct. 17 victory over No. 7 Michigan State if not for Blake O'Neill's infamous dropped punt as time expired that wound up giving the Spartans the victory. Matching the success of past Octobers will obviously be incredibly difficult in 2019, with the Wolverines currently slated to face three ranked foes before Halloween — No. 14 Iowa on Saturday, No. 12 Penn State Oct. 19 and No. 9 Notre Dame Oct. 26.

By The Numbers: No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan