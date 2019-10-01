Michigan hammered Rutgers, 52-0, and will now face Iowa with the season essentially on the line. Here’s what we picked up after film study.

First off … the body language was much better. With the caveat that it’s Rutgers, guys worked harder from the get-go to finish their blocks, there was a bounce in the step on both sides of the ball and — unlike at times during the Wisconsin game — guys generally played hard to the whistle.

A few things we noticed …

The offensive line was just okay, and certainly not good enough in the running game. There are times they are too slow off the ball, and it’s exacerbated by young tight ends being slow off the ball and some penetration on the interior. The cadence is such that the quarterback is giving the snap away too often, and junior center Cesar Ruiz is too often looking at the quarterback when he’s snapping.