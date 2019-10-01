Notes

• With six catches for a career-high 83 yards, sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell continues to be Michigan's best statistical receiver this season, leading the team in both catches (17) and yards (263).

It should also be noted that all six of his receptions against Rutgers went for first downs, with head coach Jim Harbaugh pointing out on his 'Attack Each day' podcast this morning that 13 of Bell's last 15 grabs have moved the chains.

• Junior receiver Nico Collins' 48-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter was just four yards shy of matching the longest catch of his career, a 52-yard reception he hauled in last season at Notre Dame.

• Senior tight end Sean McKeon missed the victory with injury, marking the first contest he had missed since his freshman season of 2016. His absence opened the door a bit for redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker late in the game, however, with the youngster seeing a career-best 13 snaps.

Schoonmaker's 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter was the first catch of his career, with 27 of his 29 yards occurring after the grab.