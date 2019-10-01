News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 14:42:27 -0500') }} football

Beyond The Box Score: U-M's QBs Rated As Best Offensive Players Vs. Rutgers

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Plenty of players obviously shined in the Michigan Wolverines' 52-0 football shutout of Rutgers over the weekend, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) revealed that none played better on offense than U-M's quarterbacks — senior Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Joe Milton.

We take a deeper dive into some interesting statistics from Saturday's game, including a few surprising snap counts for several Wolverine youngsters and veterans alike.

RELATED: Will Iowa put Pressure on Patterson?

RELATED: Chris Balas on 'The Michigan man' Podcast

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has a 6-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year.
Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has a 6-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year.

Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Rutgers (17-for-23, 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception)

Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:

20+ yards: 1-for-2, 22 yards, one interception

10-19 yards: 7-for-12, 113 yards

0-9 yards: 7-for-7, 118 yards, one touchdown

LOS-behind: 2-for-2, 23 yards

Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 6-for-8, 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Middle: 7-for-8, 96 yards

Right: 4-for-7, 52 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 191 yards are the third most on the team this year.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 191 yards are the third most on the team this year.
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted on Saturday
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Ronnie Bell

8

6, 83, 0

0

WR Nico Collins

5

2, 59, 1

0

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

5

4, 63, 0

0

WR Tarik Black

3

2, 30, 0

0

TE Nick Eubanks

3

3, 42, 0

0

WR Giles Jackson

1

1, 23, 1

0

TE Luke Schoonmaker

1

1, 29, 0

0

RB Christian Turner

1

1, 6, 0

0

Notes

• With six catches for a career-high 83 yards, sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell continues to be Michigan's best statistical receiver this season, leading the team in both catches (17) and yards (263).

It should also be noted that all six of his receptions against Rutgers went for first downs, with head coach Jim Harbaugh pointing out on his 'Attack Each day' podcast this morning that 13 of Bell's last 15 grabs have moved the chains.

• Junior receiver Nico Collins' 48-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter was just four yards shy of matching the longest catch of his career, a 52-yard reception he hauled in last season at Notre Dame.

• Senior tight end Sean McKeon missed the victory with injury, marking the first contest he had missed since his freshman season of 2016. His absence opened the door a bit for redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker late in the game, however, with the youngster seeing a career-best 13 snaps.

Schoonmaker's 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter was the first catch of his career, with 27 of his 29 yards occurring after the grab.

