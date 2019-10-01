Beyond The Box Score: U-M's QBs Rated As Best Offensive Players Vs. Rutgers
Plenty of players obviously shined in the Michigan Wolverines' 52-0 football shutout of Rutgers over the weekend, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) revealed that none played better on offense than U-M's quarterbacks — senior Shea Patterson and redshirt freshman Joe Milton.
We take a deeper dive into some interesting statistics from Saturday's game, including a few surprising snap counts for several Wolverine youngsters and veterans alike.
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Rutgers (17-for-23, 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception)
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:
20+ yards: 1-for-2, 22 yards, one interception
10-19 yards: 7-for-12, 113 yards
0-9 yards: 7-for-7, 118 yards, one touchdown
LOS-behind: 2-for-2, 23 yards
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 6-for-8, 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception
Middle: 7-for-8, 96 yards
Right: 4-for-7, 52 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
8
|
6, 83, 0
|
0
|
WR Nico Collins
|
5
|
2, 59, 1
|
0
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
5
|
4, 63, 0
|
0
|
WR Tarik Black
|
3
|
2, 30, 0
|
0
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
3
|
3, 42, 0
|
0
|
WR Giles Jackson
|
1
|
1, 23, 1
|
0
|
TE Luke Schoonmaker
|
1
|
1, 29, 0
|
0
|
RB Christian Turner
|
1
|
1, 6, 0
|
0
Notes
• With six catches for a career-high 83 yards, sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell continues to be Michigan's best statistical receiver this season, leading the team in both catches (17) and yards (263).
It should also be noted that all six of his receptions against Rutgers went for first downs, with head coach Jim Harbaugh pointing out on his 'Attack Each day' podcast this morning that 13 of Bell's last 15 grabs have moved the chains.
• Junior receiver Nico Collins' 48-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter was just four yards shy of matching the longest catch of his career, a 52-yard reception he hauled in last season at Notre Dame.
• Senior tight end Sean McKeon missed the victory with injury, marking the first contest he had missed since his freshman season of 2016. His absence opened the door a bit for redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker late in the game, however, with the youngster seeing a career-best 13 snaps.
Schoonmaker's 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter was the first catch of his career, with 27 of his 29 yards occurring after the grab.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news