The Michigan Wolverines' football team will host Michigan State this weekend, holding a substantial defensive advantage over the Spartans' offensive attack. The Maize and Blue's defense got off to a bit of a rough start this season — it allowed 343.6 yards per game through the first three outings — but has turned into a lockdown unit ever since, yielding just 229.5 yards per contest in the six affairs since.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense allowed just 94 yards to MSU last year in its 21-7 victory. (Per Kjeldsen)

Michigan State's offense, meanwhile, has taken the opposite trajectory. After the Spartans averaged 31.4 points and 414.8 yards through their first five games, they saw those numbers dip to just 12.7 points and 307.7 yards over their last four. Prior to Saturday's 37-34 loss to Illinois, MSU posted 10 or fewer points in three straight games, spanning October setbacks to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. Michigan's defense, on the other hand, has limited four of its last six opponents to 14 points or fewer, highlighted by a 52-0 shutout of Rutgers on Sept. 28 and a 10-3 victorious defensive battle against Iowa on Oct. 5.

A Statistical Comparison Of Michigan's Defense And MSU's Offense In National Rankings Category Michigan's Defense MSU's Offense Yards per game 7th (266.2) 96th (365.9) Rushing yards per game 21st (112.6) 106th (130.8) Passing yards per game 5th (153.6) 65th (235) Points per game 11th (17.1) 106th (23.1) Turnovers 42nd (15) 103rd (17) Tackles for loss 52nd (59) 40th (47) Sacks 14th (29) 17th (12) Third-down conversion percentage 10th (29.5%) 98th (36%) Red-zone touchdown percentage 101st (66.6%) 75th (59.3%) First downs per game 13th (15.9) 81st (20.4)

Michigan's defense has the statistical advantage in eight of the 10 categories listed above, with tackles for loss and red-zone touchdown percentage being the two exceptions. The Spartans' offense ranks a respectable 40th nationally in tackles for loss allowed (47), while the U-M defense uncharacteristically checks in at just 52nd in stops behind the line of scrimmage, with 59 (Michigan has finished third, first and 32nd in the country in TFLs, respectively, during defensive coordinator Don Brown's three years on the job). After those two categories is where the positives end for Michigan State. It stands 106th in college football in both rushing yards per game and points scored per outing, tallying just 130.8 of the former and 23.1 of the latter. MSU's running back depth took a severe hit when junior Connor Heyward and sophomore La'Darius Jefferson both departed the team just one week apart, with the former leaving on Sept. 30 and the latter on Oct. 8. Redshirt freshman Elijah Collins has served as the team's lone running back producer as a result, accumulating 715 yards and five touchdowns this season, while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. No other Spartan running back on the current roster has more than 76 yards on the season. The Wolverine front seven, on the flip side, has been extra stingy as of late, allowing just 66.6 yards per game over its last six outings. Five of the six foes during that span have been held to 2.8 yards per carry or fewer, and four of the six to 1.7 or less. Last Saturday's 37-34 loss to Illinois was a resurgence for Michigan State's offense in some ways, with their 526 yards checking in as the club's most since it compiled 582 in a Sept. 7 victory over Western Michigan. The performance also stood as just the third time this season Michigan State tallied more than 404 yards in a game, with the aforementioned WMU win and the Sept. 28 victory over Indiana (445) being the other two. In comparison, Michigan's defense has only allowed one opponent to rack up more than 404 yards on it this season (Wisconsin's 487 on Sept. 21), holding the other eight to 293 or fewer.

