Senior linebackers Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson were both named to the Butkus Award watch list, which is given annually to the top linebacker in college football. The last Wolverine to win this award was Erick Anderson in 1991.

Uche was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and the media last season after accumulating seven sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Hudson has started in 24 games at the VIPER position in his career and is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2017-18 and media, 2018). Last season, he totaled 44 tackles with 3.5 for loss, two sacks, and two blocked punts. In his career, he has accumulated 135 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.