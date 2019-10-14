The Michigan Wolverines’ football team is an eight-point underdog at Penn State on Saturday night in Happy Valley, and senior linebacker Josh Uche was informed of that fact this afternoon at Schembechler Hall while speaking with the media. He didn’t seem amused by it, however, and had no problem voicing his opinion of the media and the Vegas oddsmakers, and their takes on the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Josh Uche's 4.5 sacks are tied with junior defensive end Kwity Paye for the team lead, and his 6.5 tackles for loss are second. (AP Images)

“We’re always the underdog,” he began. “Everyone wants to count us out, but that’s ok because we love being the underdog. “That’s what we live for it and it’s what we do, but it only makes us work harder.” The Maize and Blue have won three games in a row following their blowout loss at Wisconsin on Sept. 21, and have seemingly fixed the defensive issues that plagued them in Madison. After yielding 359 yards on the ground to an elite Badger rushing attack, U-M has since given up an average of 37.6 over its last three games. Uche revealed that he felt much of the criticism following the Wisconsin loss was due to ignorance, and that it actually served as a bit of a wakeup call for the club.

“You guys have been saying we can’t stop the run and that we’re soft,” he said this afternoon, referring to the media. “We’ve framed that in our minds and it has given us a lot of motivation to work harder. “It’s that underdog mentality that has given us a new flame. I understand you’re not all in the coaches’ offices and not watching film the way we watch film, so I understand why you would feel that way. “It gave us motivation to execute and do our jobs to a higher level. Executing [has been the difference in us stopping the run now]. “It comes down to us doing our jobs at a higher level, and focusing on the little things and the small details. We want to maximize our focus on everything the coaches tell us to do. “This is what we live, breathe and do. I know you guys follow it too and are dedicated, but fans sometimes don’t see and understand the schematics of everything, or what’s always happening.