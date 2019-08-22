With the Michigan Wolverines football team having lost key contributors Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich, Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall from last year’s defensive line, junior defensive end Kwity Paye now serves as the elder statesman of the unit. He enters 2019 as the most productive d-lineman on U-M’s roster, having started the entire month of October last season when Gary was hurt and also having contributed heavily throughout the rest of the year in a backup role. RELATED: Patterson Ready to go, Should Start RELATED: Patterson, Paye and Ruiz Excited for 2019

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Kwity Paye hails from Warwick, Rhode Island. (Brandon Brown)

Sophomore Aidan Hutchinson is expected earn the starting defensive end job opposite him, but Paye was asked this afternoon which other linemen have been making an impression so far in fall camp. “[Redshirt sophomore] Luiji Vilain is coming along and now just has to get more reps at the position,” Paye explained. “[Fifth-year senior] Mike Danna isn’t really a young guy but is new to our d-line [after transferring in from CMU] and has impressed everyone. “[Freshman David] Ojabo is really fast after running track in high school — when he first came in and we saw his speed, we were like ‘wow, this kid can run.’

“We have him on the edge and rushing the line. [Freshmen tackles] Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith are both playing well too.” With the defensive line arguably the biggest question mark on the whole team heading into the season due to the aforementioned personnel losses, several new faces will be required to make a significant impact, with redshirt sophomore tackle Donovan Jeter perhaps being the best example. Jeter has been slowed with injuries during his first two years on campus, but finally appears to be ready to contribute at a high level.

