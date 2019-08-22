“It’s just going out there and making plays,” he said of the new spread offense. “I ran a little of the same type of scheme at Ole Miss. We’ve got so many guys out there on the edge, wideouts, just in open space making plays. I think it definitely feels natural.

The new offense under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis fits the senior Patterson’s skill set perfectly, and he’s taken advantage. By all accounts, he’s pulled away from redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Joe Milton and will be ‘the guy’ again this season.

There’s a family vibe in the Michigan football building this year and the offense is clicking … so says quarterback Shea Patterson, who is ready to get his last season with the Wolverines started.

“I’m the type of quarterback that can go out there and do what’s asked of me. Whether it’s pro style, RPO stuff. Whatever is asked of me, I’m going to go out and do it, do it to the high expectations of myself.”

The bad taste from the end of the last season, losses to Ohio State and Florida, is behind them, he insisted. The goal this year is to win every game, grab a Big Ten championship, compete for a National Championship and beat the rivals on the way.

For now, though, they’re focused on the opener, Middle Tennessee State a week from Saturday. Patterson has seen improvement across the board from the offense and has faith that the new starter at running back — he mentioned senior Tru Wilson, redshirt freshman Christian Turner and true freshman Zach Charbonnet as the ones in contention — will rise to the occasion.

Those who have seen Patterson this fall say he’s been on target with his throws and excellent on the run when plays break down. His biggest improvement, in his own opinion, has come in the form of better leadership.

“… As a leader stepping up a little bit off the field … I think that was huge. The other guys around … there are so many good leaders on the team; [captains] Ben Bredeson, Carlo [Kemp], Khaleke Hudson … Josh [Metellus] and all these other guys. They pushed me, as well," he said.

“I feel like we have a good group of leaders. The best teams are player led, and I think our coaches have put us in the right spot. We have a numerous amount of leaders on this team this year. That’s what this offense is based around, and explosive plays and putting our guys in open space.”

As for being named an alternate captain with Metellus … Patterson’s all for it.

“I think those three captains were chosen [for aa reason]. I’m very happy for those guys. I voted for those guys,” he said. “Alternate captain … not too sure [what it entails], but Josh and me … at the end of the day, I know the defense is going to follow him and the offense is going to go follow me and Ben.”

The offense, he believes, is already ready to go.

“We’re just going out there and executing. I already have a good feel on where we stand right now,” he said. “I’ve been very happy the past couple weeks of camp, so I’m just ready to get out there and play.”



