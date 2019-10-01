Video: Collins Discusses U-M's Offense, Passing Game So Far This Year, More
Three Michigan Wolverines football players — junior wideout Nico Collins, senior cornerback Lavert Hill and redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner — met with the media this evening to discuss Saturday's monstrous showdown with Iowa.
Collins and Hill had a bit of friendly banter between the two of them tonight, while Turner discussed what it was like finally finding the end zone for the first time on Saturday.
RELATED: A Second (and Closer) Look at Rutgers
RELATED: Beyond the box Score: U-M's QBs Were its Best Offensive Players Against RU
Junior wide receiver Nico Collins
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill
Redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner
