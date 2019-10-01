News More News
Video: Collins Discusses U-M's Offense, Passing Game So Far This Year, More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Three Michigan Wolverines football players — junior wideout Nico Collins, senior cornerback Lavert Hill and redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner — met with the media this evening to discuss Saturday's monstrous showdown with Iowa.

Collins and Hill had a bit of friendly banter between the two of them tonight, while Turner discussed what it was like finally finding the end zone for the first time on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Nico Collins' 206 yards are the second most on the team this year.
Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Nico Collins' 206 yards are the second most on the team this year. (Lon Horwedel)

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill

Redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner

