TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Linebacker Charles Thomas Enters The Portal

Michigan Wolverines Football Linebacker Charles Thomas Enters The Portal
Michigan redshirt freshman Charles Thomas has entered the transfer portal and is no longer with the program, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed Monday morning. Thomas was not listed on the depth chart and had not been mentioned as being in the mix for playing time this year.
A 6-0, 216-pound three-star linebacker, Thomas chose Michigan over offers from Auburn, Clemson and others.
Thomas is the second linebacker to leave this fall, joining true freshman Osman Savage in the portal.
Watch for more on this development in the days to come.
