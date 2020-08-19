The fallout from the Big Ten’s announcement last Tuesday to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic has already begun.

As said in this column last week, the Wolverines most impacted by the postponement were the 2021 NFL Draft prospects, led by redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield. The postponement has forced them to decide whether, despite spending all offseason dedicated to upending Ohio State and winning a Big Ten title, it is time to hang up the winged helmet and start preparing for their professional journeys because a spring season would conflict with the draft.

Less than a week later, Mayfield made his choice. On Tuesday, he tweeted he has decided to leave Michigan and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, citing the stress he has experienced the past few weeks.

Mayfield is the first Wolverine to make this announcement, but he should not be the last.

However, whereas another year of film may have boosted the other Wolverines’ draft stock, Mayfield is the only one who may benefit as a result of the Big Ten’s postponement of the season.