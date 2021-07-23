Michigan Wolverines Football: Mazi Smith Making His Move, DL Taking Shape

“Inside we have a ton of big bodies — Mazi, Chris Hinton, Jete [Donovan Jeter]. Mazi has stepped up,” junior end/linebacker Aidan Hutchinson said. “I’ve seen the most improvement in him in this spring ball … the best I’ve ever seen him and the best football he’s played right now.

Smith has had issues staying on the field due to his size, excess weight, etc. Now 6-3, 305, the third-year lineman appears to have taken a huge step.

It’s hard to glean too much Michigan football information in the summer, but there are always a few clues as to how things are going for certain guys. One came in the form of redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who looked like a totally different person after a tough spring and early summer conditioning.

“He’s going to be a really big asset for us in the season. Just watch. He's going to light it up. He’s a really good ball player. He’s got the frame and got the body. He can do everything. He’s just got to do it in the games, and then you guys will see.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned Jess Speight as the third lineman with Smith and Hinton, agreeing that Smith was the guy to watch.

“First of all, he completely changed his body into a power pack,” Harbaugh said. “He’s big, wide, thick and strong and has retained his speed and athleticism. His strike, his knockback … there’s a real desire that he’s always shown since day one. He keeps getting better every day, stronger every day. Jess Speight has done similar, Chris Hinton … those three right now.”

Oregon State transfer Jordan Whittley will be playing from behind, having arrived later.

“Jordan is going to have to get above them. We haven’t seen that yet, but he’ll have the opportunity," Harbaugh said. "But three young inside players, and then Rayshaun Benny and George Rook come on to the scene on the sixth, and we’ll see what they can do. Hopefully those three, and keep an eye on Mazi Smith and how he goes about his business.”

Hutchinson believes the depth will be just fine. He’s also hopeful second-year frosh Braiden McGregor can help on the edge.

“Obviously, he came in with that knee injury. It was nagging him a little bit, but I think he’s full go now,” Hutchinson said. “Things are starting to click more for him.

“His progression in his time at Michigan … I’ve seen improvement and more confidence in him as time has moved on.”