Notebook: Michael Locksley Talks Terrapins' QB Situation, Michigan
Maryland Terrapins (3-5, 1-4) head coach Michael Locksley met with the media Tuesday afternoon to preview the homecoming game against Michigan (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday (12:00 PM, ABC).
The Wolverines are fresh off of a 45-14 win over Notre Dame last week, while the Terrapins are looking to recover from three straight losses — the latest being a 52-10 blowout loss at Minnesota.
Locksley talked about his quarterback situation, the challenges U-M will pose and more:
Michael Locksley On Maryland's Quarterback Situation...
It's been a revolving door under center this year for Maryland. Redshirt junior (Ann Arbor, MI. native and son of former longtime U-M running backs coach Fred Jackson) Josh Jackson, was the starter to begin the year, but sustained an injury against Rutgers on Oct. 5. Jackson returned last week against Minnesota in spot minutes.
Redshirt sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome took over the starting duties following Jackson's injury before being hurt himself in the Minnesota game. He is questionable to play against U-M this week.
Pigrome has thrown for 642 yards on the season and completed 61 of his 102 attempts for three TDs and five interceptions. Jackson is 70/139 through the air for 968 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions.
"'Piggy' is on a limited schedule for us today. He’s what we would call ‘limited,'" Locksley said of Pigrome's status. "So, obviously, Josh will take the reps with the first team guys and Tyler DeSue will serve kind of as the second team guy until we can get more information.
"It’s my expectation that 'Piggy' will get better as the week goes along. There was nothing structurally wrong, other than a hyperextension there.
"Today and Wednesday are really big work days for us, so we’ll see how much we can get out of 'Piggy' when he comes out to practice today, but we expect him to be available. But, going into today’s practice, Josh will take the first team reps and Tyler DeSue will get the second team reps."
Locksley talked further about Jackson's status after appearing in limited duties last week.
"With the time off and only having played limited reps Saturday, I feel like he’s better," Locksley said. "Based off of yesterday, he feels a lot better.
"This week will be about building the confidence, getting back out there and seeing him operate the system and see if he’ll be able to operate it with his full ability. We’ll get a chance to see today."
Michael Locksley On Michigan...
U-M has improved on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, while Maryland had a hot start to the season, winning its first two games before losing five out the last six. Locksley acknowledged the challenge his team faces this week.
"Michigan poses another tremendous challenge for us," he said. "They're a team that's obviously coming in ranked. They have a top-10 defense. They've been running the ball effectively, especially the last three games.
"For us, the challenge will be to find a way to contain their run game and manage to attack a very aggressive defense.
"They're well-coached with Coach Harbaugh and his coaching staff. We expect to get their best."
The struggling Maryland offense will have to face an aggressive U-M defense that seems to be playing with a growing confidence.
"Again, Michigan is a top-10 defense," Locksley said. "Don Brown does a tremendous job on that side of the ball with the way they coach, they pressure.
"You know what you’re going to get — they play man coverage, they’re going to have more numbers in the box than you can block, they try to create the one-on-one match ups up front with their front seven, between their inside linebackers, No. seven [Khaleke Hudson], the two defensive ends are both really active players, No. 97 [Aidan Hutchinson] and No. 19 [Kwity Paye] are really active and No. 2 [Carlo Kemp] — a twitchy interior player.
"They pose a great challenge, but our guys come to play at Maryland because of these opportunities to play against the best, and we’ll definitely see one of the better fronts this weekend and it’s a great challenge, but I think our guys will be up to the task."
Stopping the run will not be an easy task for Locksley's group. U-M ran for 303 yards against Notre Dame, 141 the week prior against Penn State and 295 the week before that against Illinois. Maryland let up a staggering 321 yards on the ground to the Golden Gophers last week.
"Michigan comes in as a team that, the last three weeks, have run the ball really well," Locksley noted. "We put it on film that we struggled last week maintaining our gaps because we had enough guys in the gaps, but we weren’t in the gaps we needed to be in, so we got to get that corrected."
