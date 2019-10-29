Maryland Terrapins (3-5, 1-4) head coach Michael Locksley met with the media Tuesday afternoon to preview the homecoming game against Michigan (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday (12:00 PM, ABC). The Wolverines are fresh off of a 45-14 win over Notre Dame last week, while the Terrapins are looking to recover from three straight losses — the latest being a 52-10 blowout loss at Minnesota. Locksley talked about his quarterback situation, the challenges U-M will pose and more: RELATED: News & Views: Harbaugh On NFL Rumors, Dax Hill RELATED: Beyond The Box Score: Sainristil, Haskins Enjoy Career Nights Vs. Irish

Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley is looking to bounce back after three straight losses when his team hosts Michigan for homecoming. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michael Locksley On Maryland's Quarterback Situation...

It's been a revolving door under center this year for Maryland. Redshirt junior (Ann Arbor, MI. native and son of former longtime U-M running backs coach Fred Jackson) Josh Jackson, was the starter to begin the year, but sustained an injury against Rutgers on Oct. 5. Jackson returned last week against Minnesota in spot minutes. Redshirt sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome took over the starting duties following Jackson's injury before being hurt himself in the Minnesota game. He is questionable to play against U-M this week. Pigrome has thrown for 642 yards on the season and completed 61 of his 102 attempts for three TDs and five interceptions. Jackson is 70/139 through the air for 968 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions. "'Piggy' is on a limited schedule for us today. He’s what we would call ‘limited,'" Locksley said of Pigrome's status. "So, obviously, Josh will take the reps with the first team guys and Tyler DeSue will serve kind of as the second team guy until we can get more information. "It’s my expectation that 'Piggy' will get better as the week goes along. There was nothing structurally wrong, other than a hyperextension there. "Today and Wednesday are really big work days for us, so we’ll see how much we can get out of 'Piggy' when he comes out to practice today, but we expect him to be available. But, going into today’s practice, Josh will take the first team reps and Tyler DeSue will get the second team reps." Locksley talked further about Jackson's status after appearing in limited duties last week. "With the time off and only having played limited reps Saturday, I feel like he’s better," Locksley said. "Based off of yesterday, he feels a lot better. "This week will be about building the confidence, getting back out there and seeing him operate the system and see if he’ll be able to operate it with his full ability. We’ll get a chance to see today."

Michael Locksley On Michigan...