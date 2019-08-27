Even though there are questions about Michigan, as there is with any team, and whether the Wolverines will win the Big Ten, most questions should not be answered in the season opener.

Frankly, Michigan’s season kickoff against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday (Aug. 31) should not be competitive. SP+, formerly known as S&P+, projects that the Wolverines will win by 33.4 points, and they are currently a 29.5-point favorite in Vegas. Michigan should overmatch MTSU in most areas of the game, win the opener easily and insert its reserves in the fourth quarter.

Therefore, there should not be much to glean from this game, unless chaos ensues.

But that does not mean there should not be anything to glean from this game. Middle Tennessee State may provide Michigan a challenge in one area in particular, and how the Wolverines respond to that challenge may shed light on if their offense is prepared to soar with Josh Gattis’ guidance.