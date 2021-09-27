Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings-Early Thoughts on U-M/Wisconsin
Michigan played one horrible half of football against Rutgers, and it almost cost them. The fact that it came against a well-coached team that defended them ... well, just like we thought they would, raised the red flags.
As we wrote in postgame Notes, Quotes & Observations, it might mean little, or it might mean something. Most took it to mean we said "all is lost" — maybe they didn't read the last few paragraphs of the initial body. Here it is for those who didn't make it that far:
READ MORE: MONDAY MUSINGS - Early Michigan vs. Wisconsin Thoughts
RELATED: Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Win Over Rutgers
RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook