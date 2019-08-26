One of the things that's made him better — time spent going against Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson, a sophomore end, has gotten a lot stronger and has taken his game to another level, Eubanks said, acknowledging 'Hutch' is the toughest guy he goes against in practice.

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks looks great ... as he should, he said, given how hard strength coach Ben Herbert and his staff worked them this summer. Senior Sean McKeon talked Eubanks up a week or so ago, noting Eubanks had become a "10 times better blocker," and Eubanks agreed.

The Michigan Wolverines kick off the 2019 football season against MTSU Saturday. Here's what we learned from the players we interviewed Monday ...

Asked about the running backs, Eubanks had one word:



"Charbonnet," he said of freshman Zach. He said his cuts had been phenomenal. He likes the others, as well, but the buzz continues on the true frosh.

Senior Shea Patterson has elevated his game this fall, he added, and has been lights out. Harbaugh announced him as the starter today. Eubanks believes there's a bigger role for receiving tight ends in the offense and he's ready to make the most of his opportunity.

Freshman tight end Erick All has been an absolute stud catching the ball, Eubanks noted.

"He's got those huge mitts," he said of his hands, noting he catches everything. He needs to improve as a blocker, but Eubanks and McKeon have taken him under their wings and are teaching him. He'll play a role this year.

The most surprising thing ... Eubanks put All up there with junior defensive lineman Ben Mason in his love for contact. He's a workout warrior and just loves to hit. He's one of many in this freshman class who have really impressed.

Eubanks said he and Harbaugh have really bonded. Harbaugh told him he was "hand picked" to sit next to him in the team picture.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, is also in incredible shape. He worked out with Tom Brady's trainer a bit this summer and is just ripped. None of the guys they brought in today (redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil, senior corner Lavert Hill) seem to have an ounce of fat on them.

Hutchinson mentioned freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith as the frosh defensive lineman that had impressed him most, insisting he'd have a role. David Ojabo and Gabe Newburgh also got mentions ... neither Hutchinson nor head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about frosh Chris Hinton, though it could have been an oversight.

Hill, meanwhile, said it's all or nothing this year — he came back to win a title.

"We haven't won anything," he said, noting the seniors want to go out on top.

He called junior receiver Nico Collins the toughest receiver he had to cover, citing his size and his hands.

"He doesn't drop anything," he said.

Redshirt sophomore Tarik Black has improved his game, too, and will be a factor, Hill added. He's become shiftier and not just a straight-line guy. Hill likes what he's seen from the young corners and believes they'll hold their own (redshirt frosh Vincent Gray, etc.) until junior Ambry Thomas gets back to full strength.

Watch for more game week coverage throughout the week ...



