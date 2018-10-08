Michigan Football: U-M's Offense Continues To Climb Up The National Ranks
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan continues to ascend in some of the most important offensive and defensive statistics after its 42-21 rout of Maryland on Saturday.
Offensive Statistics
Points per game: 29th (38.2)
Rushing yards per game: 42nd (199.8)
Passing yards per game: 80th (220.8)
Offensive yards per game: 55th (420.7)
First downs per game: 73rd (20.8)
Turnovers lost: 15th (5)
Third down conversion percentage: 16th (49.3%)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 70th (64%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: 24th (4.6)
Sacks allowed per game: 31st (1.3)
Defensive Statistics
Points allowed per game: 10th (15.8)
Yards allowed per game: 1st (230.5)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 6th (96.5)
Passing yards allowed per game: 1st (134)
First downs allowed per game: 15th (16.3)
Turnovers gained: 102nd (6)
Sacks per game: 20th (3)
Tackles for loss per game: 10th (8.6)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 35th (34.1%)
Special Teams Statistics
Average yards per punt return: 63rd (9.1)
Average yards per kick return: 55th (21.6)
Average yards per punt: 2nd (51.6)
Field goal percentage: 20th (88.9%)
Miscellaneous
Penalties per game: 120th (8.7)
Turnover margin: 50th (+1)
Takeaways
• The turnaround U-M's offense has made since last season has been incredible. After its 42-point showing on Saturday, Michigan now ranks 29th nationally in scoring offense (38.2 per game), after finishing 91st in 2017 (25.2).
• U-M committed one turnover this weekend (a pick thrown by junior quarterback Shea Patterson), but actually moved up the national ranks (from 17th to 15th) in that category. The Wolverines have only committed giveaways five on the year, after coughing the ball up 21 times last season (86th).
• It's impossible not to reiterate where the Wolverines rank in the nation's four most important statistical defensive categories — 10th in points (15.8), first in yards (230.5), sixth in rush yards (96.5) and first in passing yards (134). Those numbers are even head of the outstanding 2017 marks, when the Maize and Blue finished 13th, 3rd, 18th and 1st, respectively, in the four categories.
• Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin converted both of his field goal attempts on Saturday, running his streak of consecutive makes to six. He has made 8-of-9 on the year, elevating U-M to 20th nationally in field goal percentage, at 88.9 percent.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook