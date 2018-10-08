Michigan continues to ascend in some of the most important offensive and defensive statistics after its 42-21 rout of Maryland on Saturday.

• The turnaround U-M's offense has made since last season has been incredible. After its 42-point showing on Saturday, Michigan now ranks 29th nationally in scoring offense (38.2 per game), after finishing 91st in 2017 (25.2).

• U-M committed one turnover this weekend (a pick thrown by junior quarterback Shea Patterson), but actually moved up the national ranks (from 17th to 15th) in that category. The Wolverines have only committed giveaways five on the year, after coughing the ball up 21 times last season (86th).

• It's impossible not to reiterate where the Wolverines rank in the nation's four most important statistical defensive categories — 10th in points (15.8), first in yards (230.5), sixth in rush yards (96.5) and first in passing yards (134). Those numbers are even head of the outstanding 2017 marks, when the Maize and Blue finished 13th, 3rd, 18th and 1st, respectively, in the four categories.

• Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin converted both of his field goal attempts on Saturday, running his streak of consecutive makes to six. He has made 8-of-9 on the year, elevating U-M to 20th nationally in field goal percentage, at 88.9 percent.