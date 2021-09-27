Does Michigan have a budding quarterback controversy? That and more in this week's News and Views heading into a huge game at Wisconsin.

NEWS: Cade McNamara completed only one of five passes for seven yards in the second half of Michigan’s 20-13 win over Rutgers.

HARBAUGH: “There was definitely one or two [bad passes], but I wouldn’t go to the extent of agreeing with you that it was happy feet. Cade positioned himself, look at the outside slant, the one where his feet got a little … turned his feet back into the inside slant, threw the ball a little bit low. He could have been a little smoother with that, and it was a catchable ball and he got to the right place and the right timing, so …”

VIEWS: The miss right before half ‘might have been a little victim of overcoaching there with nine seconds,’ Harbaugh said of a sure touchdown to tight end Luke Schoonmaker, because they wanted to get the pass off as fast as possible and the throw got rushed. Schoonmaker also got tripped, fell down, but ended up being wide open.

And that’s letting McNamara off the hook. In tight games, which this one was, it’s a play the quarterback has to make. Period. Those four points can be the difference between winning and losing, and in big games they’re a must (remember Chad Henne missing an uncovered Mario Manningham early in the 2006 game at Columbus, a 42-39 loss? Like that).

For the most part, Harbaugh said, the passing game was ‘pretty darn good,’ and he was right. The first half, anyway, was outstanding, and McNamara missed a few balls, but his receivers, linemen and backs weren’t getting the job done either.

Those calling for JJ McCarthy to replace him heading into the Wisconsin game, though