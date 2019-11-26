Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talked Ohio State Monday during his weekly press conference. We break down some of his thoughts in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan junior receiver Nico Collins notched career highs with eight catches for 165 yards in a win at Indiana.

HARBAUGH: “He’s catching the contested balls as well as you can, drawn a lot of [pass interference] penalties. Sometimes they’ve got to grab him because he’s getting behind them …

"His blocking has been improving, and he’s still got a ways to get better, too … some of the short area quickness. You saw him gain separation on the slant route this past week, the crossing routes. Gaining that separation … that’s been a big improvement in Nico’s game. I think he’s got more room to grow, as well.”

VIEWS: This is the guy we expected to see all year, but one thing about that — the balls he’s caught for touchdowns the last two games were there earlier this year, too. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson airmailed a few of them and didn’t give his big receiver a chance to make a play.

